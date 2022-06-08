Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The executive director of the Southampton Arts Center, Tom Dunn, is stepping down to take on a new role as executive director of the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University.

Dunn, who has led SAC since 2018, will step down from his position on July 31 and will start his new role at Tilles Center in Brookville on August 15.

“I have been so fortunate in my career to do everything from writing, directing, producing and performing to creating and operating world-class venues that host preeminent artists,” said Dunn, “now I look forward to expanding the Tilles Center’s stellar run as the premier destination for live performance on Long Island.”

Before his stint at SAC, Dunn held various positions at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts over 16 years, including senior director of concert halls operations and founding director of the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center.

“Tom played an integral role in the notable redevelopment and expansion of Lincoln Center,” said Reynold Levy, former CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “He has the rare talent of being able to bring bold visions to fruition and succeed even beyond the highest expectations.”

While at SAC, Dunn created artistic collaborations with national and local organizations such as National Geographic, International Center of Photography, Hamptons Jazz Fest and many more.

Besides his work in operations, Dunn is a writer, director and producer who co-authored and directed the off-Broadway comedy Who Killed Woody Allen? He also worked with Bravo, Epix and Oxygen creating and developing projects. He lives in Huntington with his wife and three children.

“We are thrilled that Tom Dunn will bring his vast knowledge of arts management and his incredible passion for live performance to the Tilles Center,” said Kimberly R. Cline, president of Long Island University.

SAC credited Dunn with leading the nonprofit through a period of significant growth, having emerged from the pandemic stronger by developing new artistic and programmatic partnerships, strengthening community engagement and enhancing its historic landscape. SAC’s board of directors has engaged Harris Rand Lusk, an executive search firm, to conduct a national search for a new executive director.

“We want to thank Tom for all his contributions to SAC,” said Simone Levinson, founding co-chair of SAC. “We look forward building on the foundation that the board has created with Tom and his team.”