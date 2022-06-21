Southampton Village Challenger Unseats Trustee

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Village of Southampton trustee was unseated and another was re-elected in a four-way race that was the only contest out of four village elections held June 17 on the East End.

William Manger, Jr. ousted Southampton Village Trustee Joseph McLoughlin, who won his first term in 2020, by a nearly 200-vote margin. Deputy Mayor Gina Arresta was the top vote getter with 653, and challenger Kimberly Allen placed last with 367, according to the village clerk. Justice Barbara Wilson won her seat after running unopposed.

Despite a lack of competition, the Village of Sagaponack’s election resulted in a changing of the guard after Mayor Don Loucheim declined to seek re-election. His predecessor, former mayor William Tillotson, ran unopposed for his old job back. He and Trustees Lisa Duryea Thayer and Marilyn Clark were re-elected with 46 votes in that race, officials said.

In the Village of Quogue, Mayor Robert Treuhold was re-elected with 127 votes, Trustee Kimberley Payne was re-elected with 119 votes and newcomer Sally Beatty won an open seat with 118 votes, all without opposition.

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore and village trustees Ralph Urban and Stephen Frano were also re-elected without contest, although the vote tally was not immediately available.

Results of elections held June 21 in the villages of North Haven, East Hampton and Sag Harbor were not available as of press time.