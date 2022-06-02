Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Many races are uncontested formalities for incumbent elected officials to essentially maintain the status quo, but there are a few contested elections on ballots this month — most notably in the Village of North Haven, where three candidates are vying to replace the longtime mayor who is not seeking re-election.

The village elections are held on varying dates and come as voters across New York State will also decide the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries in which U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), the East End’s congressman, is the GOP nominee seeking to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul this fall. Early voting runs the 10-day period from June 18-26 with one day off before the June 28 primary election. State Senate and congressional primaries are scheduled for August 23 ahead of Election Day, which falls on November 8 this year.

While some of those larger races have faced delays and other issues due to the redistricting process, the village races are moving ahead on time as scheduled. Here’s what village voters can expect across the Twin Forks.

ELECTIONS 2022: CONTESTED RACES

Of the villages with elections on tap this month, not all offer voters a choice between candidates — but these select few do.

North Haven Mayor Jeff Sander’s decision not to seek re-election kicked off a three-way race between village trustees Terie Diat and Chris Fiore as well as John Reiser, a former village mayor.

The race is the most hotly contested village election on the East End this year and the first time a mayoral election has seen a campaign with more than one candidate in three decades in the quiet village. It’s one of three races on ballots in North Haven, although the other two are not as dramatic. Village trustees Claas Abraham and E. Dianne Skilbred are both seeking re-election uncontested. The North Haven village elections are scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. June 21.

The Village of Southampton also has a contested election on its hands, although not as high-profile as last year’s heated mayoral race. This time, village trustees Gina S. Arresta and Joseph McLoughlin are facing challengers William (Bill) Manger Jr. and Kimberly Allan. Justice Barbara Wilson is running unopposed for a four-year term as village justice. Southampton Village’s election will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 17.

Rounding out the villages with contests on its hands is the Village of East Hampton, which has three candidates seeking two trustee seats. Trustee Arthur S. Graham is seeking re-election while Carrie Doyle and Sarah Amaden are vying for an open seat. That election will be held noon to 9 p.m. June 21.

ELECTIONS 2022: UNCONTESTED RACES

Village elections in which candidates face no opponent are commonplace across even some of the region’s most populous communities.

In the Village of Sag Harbor, trustees Thomas Gardella and Edward Haye are seeking re-election with only the longshot threat of a potential write-in campaign blocking their likelihood of sailing to victory. That vote is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 21.

Three of the uncontested East End village races are for the top jobs, but one will result in a changing of the guard regardless of the lack of competition.

Sagaponack Village Mayor Don Loucheim declined to seek re-election and his predecessor, former mayor William Tillotson, is running unopposed for his old job back. Trustees Lisa Duryea Thayer and Marilyn Clark are also seeking re-election in that race. Sagaponack votes noon to 9 p.m. June 17.

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore is seeking re-election as well without a challenger, as are trustees Ralph Urban and Stephen Frano. That vote is set for June 17.

And Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold is in the same boat, with Trustee Kimberly Payne seeking re-election and newcomer Sally Beatty running for an open seat on the village board. Voters will cast their ballots noon to 9 p.m. June 17.

The one village that held its election already was the Village of Dering Harbor, the least populous village in the state, where voters hit the polls on Friday, May 27. The results of that election for the mayor and two trustee seats were not available as of press time due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the village office being closed on Tuesday.

The villages of Greenport and West Hampton Dunes do not have any elections this month, officials in those localities said.

–With additional reporting by Richard Heaton

ELECTIONS 2022: REGISTER TO VOTE

Are you registered to vote in your local elections? Change starts locally, no matter which side you choose. Take part in the process and register to vote at ny.gov/services/register-vote.