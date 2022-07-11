Christie’s Southampton: What’s In Store For The Season

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Christie’s, the globally renowned, live and online auction company came to Southampton last summer and now they’re back for another season of sales and exhibits in the iconic Art Deco former auto shop at 1 Pond Lane near Agawam Park. With spruced up design and two more shows, the East End pop-up location has everything collectors could desire.

The company’s Southampton auction space, located at 1 Pond Lane will be open to the public with two more sale exhibit shows this summer. Their first of the season titled “Nature Abstracted” featured the work of Vivian Springford, an abstract expressionist painter, as well as husband and wife, Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason, who worked with realism and color in a collection of patterns found in nature. This show ran from May 27 to June 26 with all pieces available for immediate purchase, and it moved to the Christie’s Aspen location for the month of July.

At the East End location, July 1 marks the opening date of their newest exhibition titled, “The Great Indoors,” or as Vice President at Christie’s, Kristen France describes it, “a whimsical play on the notion of the great outdoors,” quite contrary to the first gallery this summer. This group exhibit showcases work from some the world’s finest and most renowned artists including Picasso, Degas, Bernard, Henri Matisse, Andrew Wyeth, David Hockney, Damien Hirst and Shara Hughes — each work related to interior scenes dating back to the 1890s up to present time.

Anyone stopping by Christie’s for the opening of this show also found newly designed outdoor decor by landscape architect Perry Guillot.

“What I love about this theme, is that it really allows for such a wonderful conversation between these modern and contemporary masters,” says France. “We can really kind of engage a lot of different time periods and look at how these artists were painting interior scenes and what we’ll find is, each artist brings their own unique vision to the same everyday subject, but they do so in a very unique and interesting way.”

This luxury company, started in 1766, has business in 46 countries around the world. Christie’s auctions art, jewelry and watches privately as well as in larger settings. The company focuses on sustainability and amplifying underrepresented voices. The Southampton location, open for its second summer this year, is based out of a former auto repair shop featuring Art Deco design.

Summer at Christie’s Southampton will carry on with a third exhibit to be announced in the coming weeks. This exhibit will be open on August 5 and continue the East End culture.

For more information visit christies.com/exhibitions/southampton.