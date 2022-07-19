Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Alan Patricof, Investor, Venture Capital Pioneer, Author of ‘No Red Lights’

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 88: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Alan Patricof, investor and one of the early pioneers of the venture capital and private equity industries. He founded Apax Partners, considered one of the largest private equity firms in the world, and he recently released his memoir No Red Lights, which offers insights into the venture arena and the entrepreneurial growth of the last 50 years.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Alan Patricof, investor and one of the early pioneers of the venture capital and private equity industries – Episode 88

