In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 73: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Hugh King, East Hampton’s well respected historian and town crier and avid baseball fan about being a Bonacker, teaching, local language and more. King taught at Springs School for 31 years and is currently the director of Home Sweet Home Museum. He appeared in numerous plays at Guild Hall’s John Drew theater from 1963–1999.

