Foodgod to Host Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend 2022

TV personality and social media star Foodgod will be the host of the Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet — an extravaganza of food, wine and cocktails featuring GrillHampton on August 5 and Bubbles on August 6.

For the uninitiated, Foodgod got his name from his A-list palate of all things culinary and boasts a social media following of more than 11 million who track his food adventures around the globe. Born Jonathan Cheban, the Hofstra University graduate legally changed his name to Foodgod in 2019.

Widely known for his recurring roles on popular TV such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Spin Crowd and Celebrity Big Brother. His show Foodgod on the Food Network and Discovery+ features him visiting over-the-top restaurants and takes the viewer through his personal food experiences with celebrity friends.

Foodgod was recently named the 2021 “Food Influencer of the Year” (Monaco), and also the “Most Influential Name in Food” by Food & Beverage magazine. He has also appeared on the cover of The Los Angeles Times announcing his rise to a dining deity.

Known on The Dr. Oz Show as food contributor, Foodgod is the first to find the latest and greatest in food trends across the world.

His delicious snaps of favorite foodie spots from New York and Los Angeles to Iceland and beyond garner major attention as he dines, drinks and globe-trots with celebrities, chefs and restaurant entrepreneurs.

Foodgod Discusses Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend Presented by Yieldstreet

We had the chance to talk to Foodgod about what guests can expect at this major event. Here’s what he had to say:

What do you love about the Hamptons?

I love the Hamptons, it is Miami without the palm trees.

What are your favorite places to eat in the Hamptons?

Le Bilboquet, 75 Main, Sant Ambroeus and Levain Bakery.

What are you most excited about for the Dan’s Taste presented by Yieldstreet events?

I am excited to host the events and see the large amounts of people together again. It’s been a few years since the Hamptons has been cooking, no pun intended.

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend is the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet. The weekend features annual favorite Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, August 5 and the inaugural Dan’s Bubbles on Saturday, August 6, both of which will be hosted at the Bridgehampton Historical Society.

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s GrillHampton is the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, at which eight East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against eight of their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests.

Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times.

Dan’s Bubbles

The all-new Dan’s Bubbles is both familiar and fresh all at once. It’s a walk-around tasting and as the name implies, this will be the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage.

Guests will enjoy the finest Bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in Hamptons and on the North Fork. This is sure to be a night to remember.

For tickets and more information about the 2022 Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, visit DansTaste.com.