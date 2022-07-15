Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find all-ages fun in the Hamptons and North Fork at our top five East End family and kids events this week, July 16–18, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Art Studio Class Ages 3-5

Saturday, July 16, 9-9:45 a.m.

Your little creative will enjoy mixing colors, cutting, gluing and coloring in this exciting camp setting. Watercolor, pastels and acrylic paints are all part of the fun. The class is part of a series of four classes on Saturday mornings at art Studio Hamptons.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Harbes Sweet Corn Festival

Saturday and Sunday, July 16 & 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Your little one won’t want to miss the sweetest part of summer at Harbes Family Farm. Kiddos will enjoy a Musical Hayride, pig races and a Sports Zone with all kinds of activities perfect for your little farmer. Meanwhile, adults will appreciate live music and wine tastings in the renovated potato barn.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Making a Mystical Mandala Using Colored Sand

Saturday, July 16, 1-2:30 p.m.

Mandalas were created to inspire reflection and meditation. Your child can complete one to hang in their window and represent peace and tranquility. There is a $15 fee for adults and a $10 fee for children.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

iCAMP Summer Camp 2022

Monday-Friday, July 18-22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Your little camper ages 3–13 will relish the opportunity to get out and about for an action-packed day in the Hamptons. Art, reading, drones and make-your-own movies are all part of the fun. Register by the week all summer long.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com/summer-camp-hamptons

Improv Squad

Monday-Friday, July 18- 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Your kiddo aged 7–9 will work with teaching artists to explore their imagination through the magical world of improv. The camp will culminate in a presentation for family and friends. Sign up soon for early bird pricing.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Top off a scrumptious afternoon in the Hamptons at Bostwick’s Chowder House, where parents can chow down on some of their favorite seafood plates and kiddos will enjoy a Guppy menu. Dine in the marine-inspired indoor restaurant or outdoors under the patio umbrellas.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Lavender By the Bay

This 17-acre lavender farm in East Marion is home to over 80,000 lavender plants. After taking in the view, you and your kiddos can stop by the gift shop for some hand-crafted lavender treats.

7540 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream

Parents and kiddos rave about this local favorite, which boasts frozen treats and an outdoor area with colorful benches. Enjoy fresh toppings and candy baskets to go every day.

69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior putters.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

