Jamesport Farm Gets License to Grow Legal Weed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Jamesport-based facility that currently grows medical marijuana recently got the green light from New York State regulators to start growing newly legalized recreational adult-use marijuana.

The state Cannabis Control Board granted conditional cannabis cultivator licenses to Van de Wetering Greenhouses Inc. during its meeting on July 14. Columbia Care, one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of cannabis products in the country, bought the 32-acre facility for $42 million last year, got the state OK to grow medical marijuana there shortly later and then reportedly leased back part of the facility to Van de Wetering Greenhouses Inc.

The company was among 20 farms to get licensed for recreational marijuana in the most recent round, bringing the statewide total to 223, a handful of which are on the East End. Van de Wetering Greenhouses Inc. officials were not immediately available for comment.

Cannabis grown outdoors can often have lower THC than plants grown indoors under lights. That makes it less desirable to some consumers. Growing weed under the sun with sustainable practices also requires far less energy than electricity-hungry indoor grows, which can result in a less costly product.

Fellow Town of Riverhead-based farmers Peconic Growers and Plant Connection were previously granted licenses. Besides the Riverhead farms, other local growers licensed to farm legal weed are Big Sky Ranch Holdings LLC in Water Mill, Bridgehampton Loam LLC, Jennifer Bihm in Cutchogue, WJF Farms in Cutchogue, East End Flower Farm, Speonk-based Brian Klug Landscaping and Route 27 Hopyard in Center Moriches.

~ With Taylor K. Vecsey and Associated Press