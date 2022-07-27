Something to Wine About: Meadowlark North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you are looking for a fantastic staycation destination, look no further that our very own North Fork and the newly opened Meadowlark North Fork. Located in Cutchogue, just a few miles from the 160-plus-acre Macari Vineyards in Mattituck, Meadowlark North Fork is an extension of the award-winning Macari offerings — a luxurious, elevated tasting experience as well as an elegant events space.

A Visit to Meadowlark North Fork

The bucolic, 20-acre property has two buildings, the Perch and the Wine Bar. Upon arrival you immediately feel your stress melt away, and that’s before your first glass of wine. The expansive lawns, and lovely plantings evoke a spa-like feel. The gardens were designed in collaboration with Tom Janczur of Soil Inc Landscaping and Design.

“We enlisted a team of talented individuals to create an environment to enjoy delicious, limited-release wines in a beautiful, relaxed setting on the North Fork.” says Gabriella Macari.

The wine bar building is bright and airy and the perfect setting for sampling Macari’s new releases and wines not available at the Mattituck vineyard.

“Meadowlark gives us a venue to showcase some of the things we are working on in our cellar that might not fit into the traditional Macari portfolio as stand-alone wines,” says Bryan Elmendorf, Macari’s head winemaker.

When we visited Meadowlark North Fork, we sampled a variety of the wines at the wine bar and there were selections to fit every palate. The sparkling wine was enjoyed by all. Red wine drinkers loved the limited-run Merlot, and the sauvignon blanc was a hit with white wine lovers.

If you want to splurge for a special occasion, or simply want to make an occasion special, you can reserve a gourmet picnic lunch by local chef Lauren Lombardi. The food is scrumptious, the portions are generous, and the picnic basket is a stunning keepsake. Lunch comes complete with a glass of wine.

Interested in something special for a larger group? Consider a private tasting experience at the Perch. The Perch is also available as an event space.

Meet Alexandra Macari of Meadowlark North Fork

When we visited, we were fortunate to meet and chat with the charming Alexandra Macari who has been the managing director of Macari Vineyards, a true family business, on the North Fork, for more than 25 years. She oversees two Macari tasting rooms, the Macari wine club, and hosts private group tastings. She also plays a key decision-making role in the cellar.

Born in Queens to Spanish and Argentinian parents, Alexandra became a Registered Nurse at the age of 21. In 1995, she left her job to plant a vineyard on the North Fork with her husband Joseph. Alexandra is an active member of the Long Island Wine Council, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, and Slow Food USA. She volunteers as a Spanish translator for the local community and CAST.

Alexandra also has a deep passion for gardening and cooking dishes from around the world.

For all the information you need on visiting Meadowlark North Fork and enjoying your next staycation at a very unique venue, visit exploretock.com/meadowlarknorthfork.