Meet July 22, 2022 New Dan’s Cover Artist Wendy McLaughlin

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s July 22, 2022 cover art comes to us from first-time Dan’s Papers cover artist Wendy McLaughlin, who paints a serene beach scene in Center Moriches.

A Chat with Artist Wendy McLaughlin

What is the name of this piece, and what inspired you to paint it?

The painting is titled “September Evening at Webby’s Beach.” The beach is in Center Moriches. My family has spent several years enjoying this beach; in fact, my daughter’s Sweet 16 photos were taken there. Early evening is a particularly pretty time of day to capture the light and feeling of serenity.

What did the creation process for this painting entail?

It was painted from a photo that my husband took. We kept going to the beach in the evenings during all seasons until we captured this photo. We were attracted that day to the magnificent cloud formations. On another occasion, I also painted the beach holiday tree decorated by local residents.

How would you define your art style, and how did you develop it?

I am a self-taught artist who retired two years ago from the nursing field after 44 years and started to pursue my love of painting by attending local art classes. On Long Island, we are surrounded by natural beauty.

Out east, the farm stands, lavender fields, beaches and lighthouses all call to an artist. My own garden is a frequent inspiration.

My style is the use of vivid color, painting mostly realism with some loosening of interpretation, but not quite impressionism. I think it would be accurate to say my style continues to evolve as I paint and study. My current paintings are done in acrylic, watercolor and pastels.

What artistic accomplishment or achievement are you most proud of?

My paintings of local scenes and satisfying the customers of my commissions. I have received international recognitions for my art from the Camelback Gallery of Scottsdale, AZ and have been selected and published in an international art magazine, World Wide Art, published by Artavita.

I also received a finalist “International Achievement Award” for my acrylic painting of a Moriches Yacht Club sailboat race. I am now honored to be a featured artist in Dan’s Papers.

What is one short-term or long-term goal you’re working toward in your art career?

To build my own art studio. I work in my kitchen presently like a true cottage industry artist. I have been delayed in this endeavor due to the impact of the pandemic on the cost of building materials, and the shortage of available builders. My own studio would give me the freedom to do larger size paintings and to work on more than one painting at a time with greater ease. The studio could also provide a place for fellowship with others pursuing artistic expression.

What do you find most personally rewarding about being an artist?

Through my art, I have met fellow artists, and other wonderful people in my community whom I may not have met otherwise. I have found a meaningful and rewarding pursuit in my retirement years. I have had a passion for art my entire life and finally have the opportunity to create and share it.

Would you like to add any closing thoughts or additional info?

Please go to my website wjm-art.com to view more of my artwork. I also have prints available on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/ArtAndDesignsByWendy. I can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/wendy.mclaughlin.522 and I can be reached at [email protected]

Local artists who believe their art would be a good fit for a Dan’s Papers cover may send high-resolution works to [email protected] for consideration. If one of your pieces is chosen in the weeks that follow, you’ll be contacted about the confirmation and your Honoring the Cover Artist feature.