Things to Do on the North Fork: July 30–August 3, 2022

Get out and enjoy the North Fork this weekend, July 30–August 3, 2022 to find exciting summer events and activities, including art exhibitions, outdoor fun, live shows and more.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Shakespeare in the Park: Taming of the Shrew

Saturday, July 31, 7-9 p.m.

Join Northeast Stage as it continues its tradition of offering free Shakespeare in the Park. Bring your own blanket or chair to the Riverhead Waterfront behind the East End Arts Council.

133 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-835-2727, northeaststage.org

Between You & Me

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 2 and 3, 6-9 p.m.

Get out and about for a beautiful night of performances about the connections we make at the Jamesport Farm Brewery. You’ll enjoy thespian presentations by the local theater group The Blue Masques followed by area musicians like Jay Shepard and Chloe Halpin and Chrystal Crespo. Craft beverages and items from food trucks will be available for purchase.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Live Music with Julia King at Suhru Wines

Thursday, August 4, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing tunes of singer-songwriter Julia King along with Happy Hour glass and cheese plate specials at Suhru Wines. Reservations are recommended as seating is limited.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Haven’s Farmers Market

Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Head out in the rain or shine to support local artisans on Shelter Island. Enjoy fresh fish, baked goods, wines and crafts. Donations are welcome.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Annual Antique, Fine Arts and Crafts Fair

Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31

Get out and about in Southold while viewing or purchasing fine art, photography and handmade crafts as you listen to live music. There is a suggested admission price of $5 and you will be entered for a raffle with your ticket.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org/upcoming

North Fork Experience Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, Beginning at 10 a.m.

Enjoy this special bike tour of North Fork wineries where you’ll make special stops at local farms where blueberries are in season. You’ll enjoy olive oil and vinegar tastings, non-alcoholic refreshments and a stroll through the beautiful shopping district of Love Lane. Tour add-ons include fresh fruit and wine tastings.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Floral Centerpiece Workshop With Great Wines and Sweets

Friday, July 29, 6-8 p.m.

Join flower designer True Elizabeth at Chronicle Wines, where you’ll learn to use local, fresh blooms to create a masterpiece. While you’re there, enjoy delicious confections created by North Fork chef Jess Dunne and sip on handcrafted local wines. Additional treats will be available for purchase.

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co

Paint Your Chocolate Canvas at Atelier Disset

Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m.

Paint on a canvas made of delicious chocolate and savor your artwork afterward. The registration fee of $68 includes materials.

28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-688-1139, dissetchocolateonline.com

Hallockville Barn Dance Fundraiser

Saturday, July 30, 6-9:30 p.m.

Hike on up to the Naugles Barn at the Hallockville Museum Farm to raise money for the historical and educational site. You’ll enjoy a sunset dinner dance that includes barbecue from The Catered Fork and custom drinks from Doublespeak Cocktails. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

6069 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/82gR9iFgcE-h9EOqLvqrwQ

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

North Fork Horizons

Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, or by appointment.

Don’t miss this spectacular exhibit at the Jedediah Hawkins Inn Barn Gallery featuring the works of Max Moran inspired by the open spaces of the North Fork. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 5–7 p.m. and the gallery will be open to the public on Sunday, July 31 from noon–8 p.m. Other viewings are available by appointment.

400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport. 631-722-2900, maxmoran.com

