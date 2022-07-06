Something to Wine About: Sannino Vineyard 2019 Prima Rossa

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Just like we all know you can absolutely wear white after Labor Day, you can also drink red after Memorial Day.

Though you may choose to temporarily back away from the heavy-bodied reds that keep you warm during New York’s brutal winter months, there are plenty of medium-bodied and lighter reds from the vineyards here on Long Island to enjoy regardless of the weather.

Sannino Vineyard 2019 Prima Rossa

If you happen to be searching for fresh red wines that you can enjoy all summer long, the Bordeaux-style 2019 Prima Rossa from the North Fork’s Sannino Vineyard is one you should definitely add to your collection. The nose is intoxicatingly floral, and the flavor is of lightly charred cherry. The finish is fresh.

This satisfying and lyrical wine is created from 45% cabernet Franc, 45% merlot and 10% petit verdot. According to Anthony Sannino, winemaker and owner of Sannino Vineyard, “All of the wines were in neutral barrels for 18-plus months.” He adds, “Most of these barrels are French oak and a small percentage could be Hungarian oak.”

While the Prima Rossa is a wonderful wine to have with barbecue, hamburgers, steak and Italian dishes with red sauce, as a lovely medium-bodied wine it can also pair with lighter fare, like salmon, and fruit. You might even choose to serve this versatile wine just slightly chilled.

Reasonably priced at only $28 a bottle, the 2019 Sannino Prima Rossa really is a wine for all seasons.

*The bottle sampled was 2019. Bottle pictured is 2015.

For more information about Sannino Vineyard (15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue), visit sanninovineyard.com.