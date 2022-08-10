Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Abby Modell is debuting her newest solo exhibition, Galaxy Collection, August 11–14 at Art Market Hamptons in Bridgehampton. The Galaxy Collection gives viewers a glittering experience with three-dimensional wall art and large sculptural objects. Formations of gleaming, swirling stars are restructured through a unique focus on refracted light and modern forms.

Modell is a well-known and acclaimed glass artist who works in New York City to create her thought-provoking, extraordinary pieces. She has been creating beautiful hand-blown glass since 2008. Within her featured Galaxy Collection, the artist merges design, color, shape, texture and light together to express the complexity and beauty of the universe.

She often looks outside an earthly lens and showcases her curiosity about entities beyond the Earth within her work. Her featured work, “LightWave Waterfall,” for instance, was inspired by the possibility of waterfalls on other planets. This question was displayed artistically through a 11’ x 7’ ombré glass assemblage, which is a combination of fire-polished mirror, Swarovski crystal and glass panels in saturated pastel colors of cosmic watercolor hues, with tidal waves cascading down a glass canvas.

Besides her current featured exhibition, Modell’s work has been displayed at the 1st International Heclectik – Art Glass Biennial in Portugal, Scope Miami, Art New York, SOFA Chicago, Market Art + Design in at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill and Architectural Digest Design Show in NYC.

Her work has also been exhibited at private homes, corporate collections and museums, including the world headquarters of Morgan Stanley in Manhattan, the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Canyon Ranch in Lenox, MA, and the 1st International Biennale of Santorini, Greece. Commissioned collections include the Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows in New York City, Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas luxury cruise ship, and the Fabergé Big Egg Hunt in New York City.

Some of her most notable works include her Celestial Swirl exhibition of 2018, her Starburst Champagne exhibit of 2019, her Starburst Crackle exhibit of 2020, and her Moon Craters exhibit of 2020. A selection of her divine pieces can be found at various auction houses throughout the United States, giving lovers of her work a chance to display it in their personal spaces.

Within all of her projects, Modell partners with a zero-waste certified sustainable glass finishing studio that is committed to reducing environmental impact on our planet. By recirculating applied glass into many of her pieces during their creation, she helps honor and preserve the Earth and its many resources.

To learn more about Art Market Hamptons, visit artmarkethamptons.com. And to see more of Abby Modell’s work, visit abbymodell.com.