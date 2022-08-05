Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A new way to play is emerging in the Hamptons tennis scene.

Break the Love, an online tennis network promoting the gathering and betterment of players in four cities, is collaborating with luxury fitness brand, Equinox, granting more opportunities and resources to the East End tennis community.

Break the Love came out of founder Trisha Goyal’s frustration with the lack of convenient and affordable options for playing tennis while socializing in a new neighborhood.

After relocating and wanting to get back into the game, she took the connection and practice aspects of the sport into her own hands and created Break The Love, which was originally a tennis meet-up facilitating site. Since its fruiting, the site has grown into a wide ranging community with groups in New York City, Los Angeles, Palm Beach and Miami.

Some major components of Break the Love are the different clubs covering many fields of interest, career aspirations, identities, and levels of play.

A specific newbies group offers tennis classes for beginners, plus an experienced club for those who have more practice with the sport, a Pride Club connects human rights advocates, a Girl and the Gov club brings together women with a passion for politics who love the sport, a Pet Parents club combines a love for furry friends and practice, and professional clubs bring together entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and those with careers in real estate with many more available to members.

Along with creating a space for tennis players to connect, Break the Love provides guidance in finding permits for court space in New York City through a collaboration with Wilson, valid from through November.

Purchase of a permit also grants members with special Wilson deals for merchandise and racket rentals. Another service of Break the Love is access to lesson purchases in respective member’s areas, as well as group or private coaches for hire.

The company’s recent collaboration with Equinox will allow chances for tennis players, as well as pickleball players in the Hamptons to unite.

Equinox offers much more than tennis, including but not limited to live and on-demand online exercise classes from companies such as SoulCycle, Precision Run, and Headstrong, as well as classes and equipment in the 106 club locations, one of which being in the Hamptons.

Through the collaboration of the two brands, Break the Love members will be able to make use of Hampton Equinox tennis pros, refreshments, rentals and lockers.

All members of Hamptons Equinox will receive a complementary Break the Love membership providing services such as court booking and all other amenities of the tennis community through the Equinox app.

Plus, in line with the fitness brands other class offerings, they will be running beginner tennis training, advanced tennis training and Pickleball 101. This partnership, while primarily based in the Hamptons this summer, has potential for expansion in the future.

“This weekend, we hosted a kickoff event at Equinox Hamptons to celebrate the start of our partnership,” says Trisha Goyal. “We look forward to having our brands work together to bring access to tennis and racquet sports to Equinox members! It’s such an exciting time for the sport of tennis, and we know this is only the beginning of what’s to come.”

To learn more, visit breakthelove.com and equinox.com/landing/hamptons.