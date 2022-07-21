13 Must-See Boating Destinations in Palm Beach County

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach, known for its lifestyle, food, and beauty can be enjoyed from land or sea, boating or walking. There is a long list of the best spots to take in the entertainment this county has to offer especially from the comfort of a boat or following a day out on the water.

Now is as perfect a time as ever to take in some of Palm Beach county’s finest gems from a variety of boating spots along harbors, ports or secluded from all else.

Palm Beach County Boating Destinations

Peanut Island

Located in the middle of Port of Palm Beach is this 80-acre man-made spot with lots to do for boaters looking to moor or beach their boat and stay a while. Picnics, swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and camping are all options on this exclusive island. The facilities are nice especially for a day-long stay or more. And if that’s not enough, a portion of American history can be explored since Peanut Island houses a bomb shelter, secretly build by President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Additionally, a 1936 United States Coast Guard station is now the Palm Beach Maritime Museum at this beautiful location.

Okeeheelee Park

Come by Okeeheelee Park by boat for a day full of action or relaxation. With baseball fields, a bicycle path, a BMX track, 18 holes for disc golf, an equestrian trail, an exercise course, a mountain bike trail, pickleball courts, softball fields, tennis courts, a volleyball court and so much more, there is no chance of boredom in this West Palm Beach spot. Dogs are welcome, too, with Pooch Pines Dog Park on the premises, plus be sure to stop by the Okeeheelee Nature Center to see the live animal exhibit, or make use of the rental facilities for something more formal. Water skiing, fishing and kayak and canoe access are perfect for boating activities on a hot day, but this spot has something to do anytime you stop by this summer.

Guanabanas

Pull up your boat for a bite to eat and a tropical atmosphere. Located in Jupiter, the Northern Palm Beach area, this eclectic restaurant sets the mood with thatched tiki huts, towering banyan trees and live music. The “Floribbean” cuisine paired with their signature cocktails makes for a wonderful end to a day on the water. The views of this open-air spot draw in locals and those stopping by the county, looking to stop off for a relaxing night after boating.

Burt Reynolds Park

Spend a day with the family at Jupiter’s Burt Reynolds Park where there is something to do for everyone. With six boat slips available for day-long stays, it’s possible to stop off and enjoy a picnic at one of the designated picnic areas, under a picnic pavilion or in one of the nine family picnic shelters. Cook up some lunch on one of the grills or bring your own. Some other amenities of the park include kayak and canoe access, saltwater fishing in one of the horseshoe pits and in the intracoastal waterway frontage area or a friendly game of volleyball on the sand court.

The Jupiter Sandbar

A unique destination, popular among local boaters is the Loxahatchee River Sandbar located in Jupiter/Tequesta near the Jupiter Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway. Capable of accommodating hundreds of people during low tide this spot will have dozens of boaters, swimming, soaking or sunbathing in the warm shallow waters. Snorkeling is possible on the east side, however the west end is a perfect spot for families to pull up, while the east end is frequented by vibrant, partying crowds. The views at this pull-up location include beautiful homes and the Jupiter Lighthouse.

Ocean Inlet Park

Located in Ocean Ridge, this spot with limited boat slips will allow for a beach day, some saltwater fishing, surging in non-guarded swimming areas and more. The jetty, open all hours, allows for some stunning water views, plus the attached marina makes it possible to pull up a boat. Picnic areas with grills and a table, as well as picnic shelters are perfect for some snacking or a lunch off of the sand, plus a playground (currently closed until further notice) is the perfect spot for children 5–12 years old. Additionally, restroom facilities, a seating pavilion and outdoor showers will keep you cool, comfortable and clean during a day at the park.

Harbourside Place

This Northern Palm Beach County community located in Jupiter, is a publicly accessible dining and shopping spot for Floridians. The 31 boat slips, open from 8 a.m. to noon, are made fit yachts up to 130 feet with single-phase 100amp, perfect for boating groups of any size to pull up and enjoy a day of entertainment. The first-class restaurants throughout the community include Tommy Bahama, Tiger Woods, The Woods, Calaveras Cantina and more, sufficient to curb hunger after a long day in the sun. And the entertainment does not stop there! Look for live music and other special events at The Harbourside Place Amphitheater as well as a fountain area for children for hot days on the harbor.

Clematis Street via Palm Harbor Marina

Located off of the Palm Harbor Marina, with wet slips accommodating everything from smaller boats to yachts up to 250 feet, this famed street will not disappoint. The historic heart of Downtown West Palm Beach is lined with sophisticated boutiques, entertainment-packed nightclubs, live music, gourmet restaurants and historical landmarks. From 6–9 p.m. on Thursday nights, this lively location puts on their Clematis By Night event with live music, food and drinks — it’s a perfect end to a day enjoying all Palm Beach has to offer.

Square Grouper

Stopping for a drink or a thrilling night out is easily accessible by boat at the Square Grouper, located in Jupiter. Well known across the country as the watering hole in Alan Jackson’s “Five O’clock Somewhere” music video with Jimmy Buffett, this is the quintessential paradise spot. The marina has 19 slips to dock a boat while you go dancing or grabbing a bite to eat over the course of the night. Stop here for your next night out, but leave the kids at home since this spot is exclusively for ages 21 or older.

Juno Park

Open from sunrise to sunset, Juno Park is an excellent spot to pull up a boat and spend some time on land. Two baseball fields, a basketball court and tennis court are sure to keep the kids entertained for hours as well as adults looking to take part in the action. Enjoy kayaking or canoeing right on the shore or grill some food and enjoy it in a picnic area while the little ones play on this parks’ playground. Additionally, feel free to fish. This location also includes bathroom facilities.

DuBois Park

This family spot is a go-to for those looking to cool off from a day out on the water. The calm lagoon has shallow, crystal-clear water, perfect for younger children and adults looking to swim. Lifeguards are on duty at all times during the summer and on the weekends during the off season. With 17 first-come-first-serve boat slips, there is plenty of space to pull up and enjoy some of the picnic tables, grills or the quick walk to Jupiter Beach for some ocean action. This location looks out to the Jupiter Lighthouse, a beautiful view for parents watching their children at play.

Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill

A fisherman’s dream, Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill is the ideal post-fishing spot for dinner in North Palm Beach. Named after Frigate Bird that indicates fish presence to anglers when spotted, this tropical atmosphere has delectable food, signature drinks and live music. Gorgeous, lit up nighttime views complete the boat-side experience with lots of space for visitors to bring their boat to the dock.

Tiki 52 at Blowing Rocks Marina

The Village of Tequesta houses Tiki 52, a bar specializing in fun with friends. Blowing Rocks Marina has ample docking space, for boats and yachts of all sizes up to 70 feet. Bar goers can hear live music day and night, as well as football in season with Miami Dolphin fans packing out the bar, as well as the taste of good beer and burgers after a long day of boating. This social spot can be found at marker 52 on the Intracoastal Waterway a mile and a half north of the Jupiter Inlet.

Visit discover.pbcgov.org/parks/Amenities/Boating.aspx for more info on boating rules, permits and destinations in Palm Beach County.