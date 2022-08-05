14 Days Remain for Dan’s Best of the Best 2022 Nominations

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Time is winding down and it’s more important than ever to support your favorite local East End businesses — the Dan’s Best of the Best 2022 nomination period is open through Thursday, August 18.

Between now and the end of nominations, Dan’s Papers readers can submit nominees through the DansBOTB.com website. Whether your most-loved businesses are seafood restaurants, hair salons, dermatologists, wineries or in any of the other dozens of categories, make sure your favorites make it to the ballot for our Dan’s Best of the Best 2022 contest. This is your chance to be heard and add the best businesses and personalities in the Hamptons and North Fork to the ballot!

At the conclusion of the nomination process, the nominees are honed down to include the winners of the previous year’s (2021) competition — they are automatically included on the ballot so they can defend their title against the top finalists in each category.

See our Dan’s Best of the Best 2021 winners list to find out which local standouts will be defending their titles this year.

The top 15–18 nominees (depending on the category) will advance to the official ballot, and voting begins on Thursday, September 22.

This is the time to make your voice heard!

