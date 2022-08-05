Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Mayor Jerry Larsen

Episode 91: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen. Before his time in local government (he was elected mayor with a landslide victory on the NewTown Party Line in 2020), a fresh-out-of-high-school Larsen worked as a traffic control officer.

He then joined the Police Academy in 1990 and rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest Chief of Police in New York. He “retired” in 2017 after 14 years as chief, and 34 years with the East Hampton Village PD.

