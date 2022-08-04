Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Erin Finley, co-founder of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, the longstanding catering and dining business operating out of Westhampton Beach will be returning to this year’s GrillHampton event on Friday, August 5.

Sydney’s has been a somewhat consistent name at GrillHampton over the years. Finley has brought their signature dishes as well as other specialties to the event roughly half a dozen times. She and her husband chef David Blydenburgh first started Sydney’s in 1993 and named the business after their two daughters, Sydney and Taylor.

Currently, Sydney’s is known for its wide variety of gourmet dining options in addition to catering services. Their lunch menu includes staples such as burgers, wraps and salads while their dinner offerings revolve around steak, soup and small plates. This is in addition to a variety of breakfast, brunch and dessert options.

“We serve a little bit of everything for every meal of the day,” she says. “They all taste great, but our signature dish is a marinated skirt steak with a house marinade that’s served with a delicious tomato, onion and avocado salad. This is what we’re going to be preparing at the event next month.”

A large portion of Finley’s life has been dedicated to cuisine and the food industry. Before starting Sydney’s more than 25 years ago, she managed catering for other businesses and has spent more than three decades in the industry. What began as a small catering company in 1993 had quickly evolved into a large business under her management. Sydney’s had set up shop in multiple locations before finding a new permanent home at 32 Mill Road in 2014.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and I can’t see myself doing anything else,” she says. “I started by managing the catering for Starbucks and here I am more than 30 years later.”

In addition to dining and a market, Sydney’s offers a full-service catering option for weddings and special events.

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine is located at 32 Mill Road in Westhampton Beach. For more information visit sydneysgourmet.com.

Dan’s GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Friday, August 5 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.