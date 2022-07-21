NYC, East End Chefs to Face Off at Dan’s GrillHampton 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A barbecue competition to decide the best pitmaster heats up when chefs from the East End and New York City go head to head in the annual GrillHampton cookoff on Friday, August 5.

The fiery faceoff kicks off the Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend, which is the culmination of the Hamptons’ season-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet. The weekend and the series conclude the following day with the inaugural Dan’s Bubbles celebrating champagne and other bubbly beverages.

Get Ready for GrillHampton 2022!

Dan’s GrillHampton is the ultimate culinary clash of the Hamptons versus NYC. East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests.

Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the specialty cocktails, wine, beer, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times as attendees become part of the action and vote for the finest food!

TV personality and social media star Foodgod — who got his name from his A-list palate of all things culinary, and boasts a social media audience of more than 11 million followers that track his food adventures around the globe — will be the host of GrillHampton, Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations including All For The East End that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 5 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

