More is more, and less is a bore.” These are the words that fashion icon Iris Apfel has lived by for 100 years, and words that will undoubtedly ring true at her 101st birthday exhibition and sale in Westhampton Beach this week.

The Hampton Synagogue Children’s Center, Jack’s House, is hosting a luxurious dinner party for Apfel’s 101st birthday on Monday, August 29 (her actual birthday) at 6 p.m. While getting to attend Apfel’s birthday party is a rare and priceless opportunity, there’s more to this exciting event.

Apfel is widely known for her eye-catching statement pieces — her chunky jewelry and glasses — so naturally an event celebrating Apfel would have to celebrate her iconic style as well. Beginning ahead of the dinner, at 4 p.m. on Monday, guests will be invited to peruse a preview of her legendary collection.

Once the exclusive preview is over, the items will become available twice more for exhibition and sale. The public can gaze upon Apfel’s impressive collection on Tuesday, August 30 and on Wednesday, August 31, 1–5 p.m. on both days. For anyone who has ever dreamed of owning a piece from Apfel’s lauded collection, this is that rare opportunity.

The event’s co-chairs include Michelle Barnet, Bonnie Katz, Carol Levin, Michele Mirman, Donna Schneier, Simi Teitelbaum Schneier and Victoria Schneps. The Hampton Synagogue is led by the world-renowned Rabbi Marc Schneier.

Tickets to the dinner are $180 per person, and sponsorships, which include dinner, are available for $1,000. These donations to the Hampton Synagogue Children’s Center are tax-deductible.

It’s sure to be an unforgettable night honoring this magnificent woman of Jewish heritage whose sense of fashion continues to stand out from the crowd. And it’s even more rewarding for guests knowing that their contributions are supporting Hampton Synagogue in their quest to become the cultural hub for families in Westhampton Beach.

The Hampton Synagogue is located at 154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. To RSVP, call 631-288-0534 ext.10, and visit thehamptonsynagogue.org for more information.