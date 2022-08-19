Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Rabbi Marc Schneier of Hampton Synagogue

Rabbi Marc Schneier or Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Rabbi Marc Schneier

Episode 93: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Rabbi Marc Schneier of Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach. Schneier founded the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, originally to rebuild the historic Black-Jewish alliance in the U.S. and later to build Muslim-Jewish relations globally. He’s established Hampton Synagogue as a cultural hub through art installations, a sprawling children’s center and events featuring leaders in politics, fashion and the arts.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Rabbi Marc Schneier of Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach – Episode 93

