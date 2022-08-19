Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Rabbi Marc Schneier

Episode 93: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Rabbi Marc Schneier of Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach. Schneier founded the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, originally to rebuild the historic Black-Jewish alliance in the U.S. and later to build Muslim-Jewish relations globally. He’s established Hampton Synagogue as a cultural hub through art installations, a sprawling children’s center and events featuring leaders in politics, fashion and the arts.

