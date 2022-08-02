Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Los Angeles-based apparel and lifestyle brand Lauren Moshi, known for its line of graphic T-shirts with hand-illustrated artwork, is collaborating with the Hampton Jitney to produce a new summer collection.

Lauren Moshi created her eponymous company in 2003 with her brother Michael Moshi, who works as the chief executive officer. The brother-sister duo joined forces with Andrew Lynch, who owns the Hampton Jitney coach bus service, to enhance its branding.

The collection has just launched this summer featuring the classic Hampton Jitney logo on items such as sweatshirts, caps, tote bags, tees, and tank tops.

The artist Roy Lichtenstein created the classic “wave” icon and the “Ride the Wave” tagline seen on the products. Over a cocktail one night, Lichtenstein drew a wave for his friend on the back of a napkin and that became the official Hampton Jitney logo.

According to Hampton Jitney, neither the font nor the design of these logos have been changed since they were first created in 1974.

To add her flare to the enduring and iconic Hampton Jitney logos, Moshi drew her version of a Jitney coach, found on the tote bags and hoodies within the collection. The collaborative tanks, T-shirts, tote bags, pullovers, and zip-front hoodies are offered in forest green, white, black, and gray; all key colors the bus company uses for its branding.

Hampton Jitney employees will also sport the polo shirt designed by Moshi this summer.

Score this fresh gear at laurenmoshi.com in order to sport the unexpected collaboration throughout the season.