See the latest happenings and upcoming events in the Hamptons and North Fork LGBTQ community this week…

Legendary women’s basketball coach and USTA senior tennis star Lucille Kyvallos turned 90 on July 30 and she celebrated the milestone with close friends (and even some members of her championship Queens College basketball team!) at the home she shares with Sherry Fitelson in Sag Harbor

East Hampton’s Julie Bluestone (sax/flute/clarinet) and her fabulous jazz trio entertained the crowd which included basketball great Gail Marquis, a U.S. Olympic Silver medalist and New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (D-Manhattan), who presented Kyvallos with a state proclamation honoring her birthday and the Queen’s College gymnasium named after her.

Kyvallos, who credits her longevity to “her guru — exercise,” was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards.

Speaking of impact, the 2022 Out East End Impact Awards will take place on Sunday August 14 at Calissa in Water Mill, so get your tickets and help recognize and celebrate those who impact, influence and support the LGBTQ+ community on the East End. There will be food, drink, dancing and a live/silent auction to benefit the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center and the Southampton Public Schools GSA.

For tickets, visit schnepsmedia.com/events/out-east-impact-awards.

Want to open up your creative circle? Check out Artist Talk – Insider Outsider: New Voices in the Art World, moderated by art installer, curator and queer Latin street artist MAGO, on August 6 at 11 a.m. at LongHouse Reserve. The talk features Jeremy Dennis (contemporary fine art photographer) and Andrina Smith (spoken word artist, writer, performer), both from the Shinnecock Nation.

And if you like the Great American Songbook, you must catch Michael Feinstein at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on August 6 at 8 p.m. His musicianship and show-biz stories will keep you riveted!

