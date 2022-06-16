Amber Heard Spotted Dining at Calissa in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amber Heard is not shrinking away from the public following losing her $100 million defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp last month, as proven during a recent visit to the Hamptons. The actress reportedly took her family out to a low-key dinner at Calissa Hamptons in Water Mill before her spokesperson told Radar she had not been cut from Aquaman 2, though there were rumors to the contrary.

The dinner in the Hamptons also happened after Heard did an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired on the Today Show on Tuesday, June 14, and prior to the airing of her Dateline interview airing on NBC this Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Of the trial, Heard told Guthrie, “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite claims that she is too “broke” to pay Depp the more than $8 million she owes the actor, Heard reportedly flew from Virginia to New York on a private jet, and treated her sister, Whitney, and her niece and nephew, to a meal at Calissa Hamptons — which recently participated in Dan’s Papers’ June 9 Chefs of the Hamptons food and wine event.

Shared dishes at the fine Greek restaurant, with a kitchen led by longtime chef Dominic Rice, include 2 lbs of lobster pasta for $150, Canary Island branzino for two at $110, salt-baked turbot (serving 2–4) for $215, and bone-in ribeye for two at $120.

However, the meal at Calissa was cheap compared to the $62,000 celebratory dinner Depp treated his friends to in Birmingham, England on June 5, just days after a jury announced his victory over Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court on June 1.

The judge initially awarded Depp $15 million in damages — $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000, the state’s statutory cap. By contrast, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

On Tuesday, June 14, the actress’s spokesperson dismissed the rumor that Warner Bros. is recasting Heard’s character, Mera, in Aquaman 2, telling Radar, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”