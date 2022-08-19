Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: August 20–25, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head up to the North Fork to enjoy an agrarian paradise and all the summer fun you can this week, August 20–25, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Rhonda Denet: Jazz to Soul

Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this special outdoor concert at the Mattituck-Laurel Library in which Rhonda Denet Lipscomb and her trio perform jazz and soul classics from the 1930s through the 1970s. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair.

1900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-734-6360, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Frontiers: The World’s Greatest Tribute to Journey

Saturday, August 20, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the greatest hits from Journey, including “Open Arms” and “Faithfully” at this classic Hamptons venue. Tickets begin at $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Brick Cove Marina: Summer Swell Concert Series

Sunday, August 21, noon–6 p.m.

Meet at the Brick Cove Marina for live music, food trucks, crafts, vendors and yard games. Entry is free and you can check out social media @brickcove for their lineup.

1760 Sage Boulevard, Southold. 631-477-0830, brickcove.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, August 20, 5–7 p.m.

Tour the inside of Bug Light, the only area lighthouse that allows visitor tours. This two-hour narrated tour/cruise is hosted by the East End Seaport Museum, the keepers of the lighthouse. Tickets are $59.

103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

North Fork Experience Tour

Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, 10 a.m.

There’s no better way to take in the elegant beauty of the North Fork than on two wheels. You’ll ride through the wineries of the North Fork and explore in-season fruit that includes peaches, blueberries and raspberries. Package add-ons include wine tastings and fresh fruit that you can bring home to savor.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Wildwood Lake Water Testing

Tuesday, August 23, 10–11 a.m.

Take part in a wonderful outdoor field study at Wildwood Lake, where you will learn how to determine things like PH, phosphates and the temperature of the water. You’ll also explore microorganisms and the health of the ecosystem.

3911 Lake Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Paint Your Chocolate Canvas at Atelier Disset

Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this creative paint experience where your canvas is made of chocolate. All materials are included in the price of your ticket.

28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8387, dissetchocolateonline.com

VIP Blend Session: Wine Making Experience

Wednesday, August 24, 3–6 p.m.

If you’re interested in how wine is cultivated from start to finish, you won’t want to miss this immersive experience at Sannino Vineyard. You’ll begin with a full tour of the winemaking facility, including the vineyard, production facility and barrel cellar. Your ticket will also include tastings, a light lunch and a blending session in which you will blend your own red wine and even take home a bottle.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com/vip-blending-sessions

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

SI Chamber of Commerce: 58th Annual Art Show & Craft Fair

Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy the art, crafts and handmade merchandise of local artisans on the grounds of the Shelter Island Union Free School District. Admission and parking are free.

33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 877-893-2290, shelterislandchamber.org/arts-crafts-fair

An Artful Affair

Opening Thursday, August 25, 5–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special exhibit debuting at the William Ris Gallery on August 25 that includes the work of New York City collage artist Cheryl Molnar. A portion of the sales from the show will go to benefit the Breast Health Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

