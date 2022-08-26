Podcast: Dan Talks with Bob Rubin, Owner The Bridge Golf Club

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bob Rubin

Episode 94: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bob Rubin, co-founder of The Bridge Golf Foundation and principal owner of The Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton. Opened in 2002, The Bridge is a private, 7,300-yard Rees Jones-designed golf course with majestic views of Sag Harbor and Shelter Island.

Rubin also adores cars and has been an avid vintage car racer, winning trophies at concours in Pebble Beach and NYC. thebridgehamptons.com, bridgegolffoundation.org

