Podcast: Dan Talks with Bob Rubin, Owner The Bridge Golf Club

Bob Rubin, owner of The Bridge Golf Club and founder of The Bridge Golf Club Foundation
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 94: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Bob Rubin, co-founder of The Bridge Golf Foundation and principal owner of The Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton. Opened in 2002, The Bridge is a private, 7,300-yard Rees Jones-designed golf course with majestic views of Sag Harbor and Shelter Island.

Rubin also adores cars and has been an avid vintage car racer, winning trophies at concours in Pebble Beach and NYC. thebridgehamptons.com, bridgegolffoundation.org

Dan Rattiner speaks with Bob Rubin, co-founder of the Bridge Golf Club Foundation – Episode 94

