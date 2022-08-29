Hampton Eats

Recipe: Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad

By
0
comments
Posted on
Endive Salad at Manna at Lobster Inn
Endive Salad at Manna at Lobster Inn
Courtesy Manna at Lobster Inn

We wanted to like this endive salad picture more than once after we saw it posted on Manna at Lobster Inn’s Instagram page, @mannalobsterinn, but we’ll settle with the recipe from chef Tom Bogia instead. Try making it at home!

Manna at Lobster Inn chef Thomas Bogia
Manna at Lobster Inn chef Thomas BogiaCourtesy Manna at Lobster Inn

Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad

Ingredients:

Endive Salad

1 head white endive
5 leaves of red endive
1 orange (supreme, zest first, then peel and slices removed)
1 avocado
2–3 oz lemon aioli

Lemon Aioli

1/2 cup of mayonnaise
1 teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
1 clove of garlic minced
Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Prepare the salad.
2. Prepare the aioli.
3. Pour the aioli on the salad, and enjoy.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town’s Tuckahoe hamlet, mannarestaurant.com

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites