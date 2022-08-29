Recipe: Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad

We wanted to like this endive salad picture more than once after we saw it posted on Manna at Lobster Inn’s Instagram page, @mannalobsterinn, but we’ll settle with the recipe from chef Tom Bogia instead. Try making it at home!
Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad
Ingredients:
Endive Salad
1 head white endive
5 leaves of red endive
1 orange (supreme, zest first, then peel and slices removed)
1 avocado
2–3 oz lemon aioli
Lemon Aioli
1/2 cup of mayonnaise
1 teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
1 clove of garlic minced
Salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Prepare the salad.
2. Prepare the aioli.
3. Pour the aioli on the salad, and enjoy.
~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town’s Tuckahoe hamlet, mannarestaurant.com