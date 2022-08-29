Recipe: Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

We wanted to like this endive salad picture more than once after we saw it posted on Manna at Lobster Inn’s Instagram page, @mannalobsterinn, but we’ll settle with the recipe from chef Tom Bogia instead. Try making it at home!

Manna at Lobster Inn’s Endive Salad

Ingredients:

Endive Salad

1 head white endive

5 leaves of red endive

1 orange (supreme, zest first, then peel and slices removed)

1 avocado

2–3 oz lemon aioli

Lemon Aioli

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic minced

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Prepare the salad.

2. Prepare the aioli.

3. Pour the aioli on the salad, and enjoy.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town’s Tuckahoe hamlet, mannarestaurant.com