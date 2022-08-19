Third Riverhead Farmer Gets OK to Grow Legal Pot

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A third Riverhead-based farmer received New York State approval to start growing recently legalized recreational adult-use marijuana.

Joseph Losicco, who is affiliated with Newbridge Greenhouses Inc. on Main Street, was among the latest farmers to be awarded a conditional cultivation license by the state Cannabis Control Board at the panel’s latest meeting on August 15.

He joins Peconic Growers and Plant Connection, both of which are also based in the hamlet of Riverhead, as the industry puts down East End roots to fuel the fledgling legal weed industry. A fourth grower in the greater Town of Riverhead area, Jamesport-based Van de Wetering Greenhouses Inc., got its recreational cannabis growing license during the last round in July.

Those four farms are among a dozen East End pot growers to get ganja licenses this summer. The other eight are Big Sky Ranch Holdings LLC in Water Mill, Bridgehampton Loam LLC, Jennifer Bihm in Cutchogue, WJF Farms in Cutchogue, East End Flower Farm, Speonk-based Brian Klug Landscaping and Route 27 Hopyard in Center Moriches.

Losicco could not immediately be reached for comment. The state has yet to issue licenses for any recreational cannabis dispensaries.