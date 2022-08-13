What’s New to Eat & Drink in Westhampton Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Village of Westhampton Beach boasts a beautiful downtown with a lively dining and shopping scene that gets better every day as new businesses open in the community and surrounding area.

Sure, celebrity chef Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa shop is great, but there are plenty of other reasons for foodies to visit this community.

Don’t spoil your appetite, because these new establishments are out to show the East End that Westhampton Beach is the best Hampton.

Fauna

This new American cuisine restaurant with a seasonally changing menu, tasty wine, and fun cocktails was formerly the home of the late famous chef Star Boggs’ eponymous restaurant. The new restaurant has since been redecorated with animal-inspired decor. Every Thursday enjoy live jazz on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3500, faunawhb.com

Ivy on Main

Ivy on Main is opening within Westhampton Beach replacing Mambo Kitchen, the Hawaiian-influenced eatery with a menu that features Mediterranean-influenced New American cuisine with a cocktail lounge. 103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631- 998-0795, ivyonmain.com

John Scott’s Surf Shack

John Scott’s Surf Shack opened WHB this summer with a menu for kicking back with signature sandwiches, burgers and fries. 540 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5810, johnscottssurfshack.com

LT Burger

Chef Laurent Tourondel’s iconic Sag Harbor burger joint expanded to Westhampton Beach with the same tasty burgers, fries and shakes. 115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0868, ltburger.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

OK, this brewery didn’t just open yesterday, it debuted a few years ago. But, considering the many regulatory hoops a local craft brewery needs to jump through to open makes it significantly more complicated than opening a restaurant, we would be remiss if we didn’t include these passionate purveyors of delicious beers on this list. 220 Roger’s Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-98-0800, whbbrewing.com