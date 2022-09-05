Enjoy 5 Epic Burgers in Palm Beach County

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

National Cheeseburger Day falls on September 18, so why not use this perfect excuse to indulge is one (or more) of these cheesy, delicious burgers, guilt-free, at some of Palm Beach County’s favorite protein palaces. Napkins included.

Can’t Miss Burgers in Palm Beach County

A popular pick with the power lunch set, the Cellar Burger at City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill is griddled to perfection then sandwiched on a bakery bun between smoked bacon, a thick slab of brie, and a fried egg. Parmesan pommes are complimentary.

City Cellar is located at 700 S. Rosemary Avenue, Second Floor, West Palm Beach. 561-366-0071, citycellarwpb.com

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill‘s great burgers standout on a menu full of excellent comfort food options. All are served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries (trade up for sweet potato fries), but Signature Butcher Shop burger is the one to get, especially if it’s your first visit — it’s made with hand-ground brisket, short rib, sirloin with their secret sauce topped with charred onions, tomato, arugula, and melted cheddar cheese!

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill is located at 209 6th Street, West Palm Beach. 561-812-2336, butchershopbeergarden.com/west-palm-beach

Tucked inside The Mall at Wellington Green, Ford’s Garage Wellington boasts a dozen, half-pound black Angus options, including the Estate Burger. This drool-worthy dagwood is balanced with smoked gouda, sweet red onion marmalade, and fried onion straws. For vegans and vegetarians, sandwiches can be substituted with a meat-free alternative.

Ford’s Garage is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Boulevard, First Floor, Wellington. 561-805-3673, fordsgarageusa.com

At City Oyster & Sushi Bar, the 10-ounce, black Angus beef burger tastes like an esculent love letter to the Florida’s enduring, 500-year cattle ranching history. This two-napkin, bad boy is crowned with farm-fresh veggies and served with sea salt-seasoned fries.

City Oyster is located at 213 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-272-0220, cityoysterdelray.com

Like its signature prime rib meatballs, Josie’s Ristorante in Boynton Beach has a fabulously decadent wagyu truffle burger that’s beloved by locals. The popular panini is layered with black truffle pecorino, sautéed onions, shaved lettuce, and black truffle oil on a brioche bun and accompanied with crispy potato wedges.

Josie’s Ristorante is located at 650 E. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach. 561-364-9601, josiesristorante.com

What are your favorite burgers in Palm Beach County?