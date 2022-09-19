Podcasts

A-Lister Podcast: Frederico Azevedo, Unlimited Earth Care, Inc. Landscape Designer

Frederico Azevedo of Unlimited Earth Care
In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET FREDERICO AZEVEDO

This week on the A-Listers podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Frederico Azevedo, award-winning landscape designer and owner of Unlimited Earth Care, Inc., about the people who impacted his early life, his work as a landscape designer and his secrets to success. Based in Bridgehampton, Unlimited Earth Care has been creating world-class gardens and landscapes since 1993.

Frederico Azevedo, Award-Winning landscape designer and Owner of Unlimited Earth Care, Inc.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

