Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 23–25, 2022

Get out and about and enjoy all the exciting events and activities the Hamptons has to offer this weekend, September 23–25, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Cold Chocolate at the Rogers Memorial Library

Friday, September 23, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the music of Cold Chocolate, a fusion band from Boston that blends folk, rock, funk and bluegrass. You’ll love the heavenly harmonies along with guitar and percussion stylings.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Red Baraat at Marine Park Tent

Friday, September 23, 7–9 p.m.

Enjoy the infectious music of this Brooklyn-based ensemble that fuses hip-hop, jazz and punk. This is a free event and no tickets are required.

Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor. facebook.com/events/marine-park-drivesag-harbor11963us/red-baraat-at-marine-park-tent-live-broadcast-on-wliw-fm-883/419145180309365

Long Island Comedy Festival

Saturday, September 24, 8–9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a full line-up of top comedians from Long Island, New York City and beyond at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $35.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Faces For Radio at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, September 24, 10 p.m.

If you love high-energy pop, rock and dance, you won’t want to miss the sounds of Faces For Radio, complete with lights and solo acoustic performances. Tickets are $15. This is a 21+ venue.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m.

Meet at the Montauk LIRR train station to get fitted for your eBike, after which you’ll roll on out to Gardiner’s Bay, Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Lighthouse. You’ll round up your tour back where you started and enjoy some light refreshments.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/montauk-point-electric-bike-tour-tickets-243777363657

East End Special Players’ Create Fair

Saturday, September 24, 2–3:30 p.m.

This outdoor festival highlights the creative work of the Explorers Program and offers a sneak peek of the 2022 East End Special Players production, “Turtles on the Tarmac.” The Create Fair will provide an opportunity for the general public to experience the Explorers’ and Players’ creative output — photography, drumming, painting, performance, the culinary arts, mural drawing and more — at Southampton Art Center’s plein air space.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. eastendspecialplayers.org

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this fantastic outdoor feast that includes Italian cuisine, beer, wine, live entertainment, carnival rides and contests. Fireworks by Grucci will be held on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

Good Ground near the Hampton Bays LIRR Station. nycarnivals.com/2022/san-gennaro-feast-of-the-hamptons-2022-hampton-bays-ny

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Latin Dance Night With Mambo Loco

Friday, September 23, 7–10 p.m.

Join the Bridgehampton Community House for an evening of singing, dancing and mingling. You’ll enjoy a salsa dance class taught by Touch Dancing Studios and snacks donated by Sabrosa.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. eventbrite.com/e/latin-dance-night-with-mambo-loco-tickets-394630128337

Cars and Coffee at Hampton Car Club

Saturday, September 24, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Check out the newly renovated cafe and showroom at the Hampton Car Club. Meet up with other car enthusiasts and enjoy low-cost refreshments.

41 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-660-2277, carsandcoffeeevents.com/event/cars-and-coffee-at-hampton-car-club/2022-09-24

LongHouse Reserve Landscape Luncheon 2022

Saturday, September 24, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss this special luncheon featuring the finest thinkers and designers in horticulture. Conversations, awards and a light lunch are all part of the fundraiser.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-4568, longhouse.org

In-Person Meet the Author of Don’t Look Back

Saturday, September 24, 1–2 p.m.

Don’t miss an in-person conversation with Joe Calderone, a New York Daily News and Newsday reporter. This is his debut novel, which follows the story of the mother of an FDNY probie who teams up with a local reporter to take on City Hall. The book will be available for sale and signing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Artists’ Table at The Watermill Center

Saturday, September 24, noon–2 p.m.

Enjoy this intimate presentation by Joyce Ho, an artist working in mediums such as painting, video and installation. It will be followed by a farm-to-table meal by Chef Colin Ambrose at the Watermill Center’s scenic campus.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, eventbrite.com/e/artists-table-brunch-tickets-395294435297

Garden Dialogues 2022

Saturday, September 24, 1:30–3 p.m.

Get access to exclusive landscapes and learn the secrets of their creation. Event information, including property addresses, will be shared with you a week before the event.

Southampton. eventbrite.com/e/garden-dialogues-2022-southampton-ny-ii-tickets-406276462837

Crime of the Century

Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this special collaboration between the Southampton Arts Center and Blossom Sustainable Development. “Crime of the Century” is a searing expose of Big Pharma and the government regulations that enable the overproduction and mass abuse of synthetic opiates.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/film

Our Fabulous Variety Show Guardians Gala!

Saturday, September 24, 6:30–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this special night of food, drinks, dancing, raffles, auctions and pop-up performances! Tickets are $75 or $500 for a VIP table for 6.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org/tickets

Melodies and Memories at WHBPAC

Tuesday and Thursday, September 27 and 29, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

You don’t want to miss the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s performing arts program for seniors that involves practicing musical and theater skills in a fun, nurturing environment. The program is free for participants as it is generously sponsored by Nancy Burner and Third Age.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org/arts-academy/adult-classes

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

“Peace and War” Stand With Ukraine

Friday-Sunday, September 23–25

Art lovers won’t want to miss this pop-up exhibit on Main Street in East Hampton featuring large and small works in mixed media acrylic, rice paper, oil and canvas. The artwork will reflect connection, understanding and peace between those countries that value freedom.

Main Street, East Hampton. 971-294-5678, artraynyc.com/art-gallery

Potters Market at the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons

Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy handmade pottery for sale by local ceramic artists from the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons at the Water Mill Museum Gallery.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-2547, hamptonsclayart.org

Abstractions & Artifacts: Capturing Light & Lightheartedness

On view through October 2

Don’t miss this collection of abstract paintings and media from Anahi DeCanio and the late Charles Waller at The Rememsburg Academy. The artists exhibited together for almost ten years and the works will explore contrast and balance. The show opens with a reception on Saturday, September 24, 5–8 p.m. You can view the work from Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., for free and without an appointment. And 100% of net proceeds from the sale of Waller’s art will be donated to support Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach.

130 South Country Road, Remsenburg. [email protected], artyzenhome.com

Movement at the White Room Gallery

On view through October 2

Enjoy this special fall exhibition at one of the East End’s most popular galleries. Works celebrate the beauty of movement through painting, photography and sculpture. The White Room Gallery is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-234-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

