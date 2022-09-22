Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr.

Aguiar and Hubbard shared details of the latest developments in their respective municipalities, which in Riverhead includes a new project with RXR to revitalize the area near the Long Island Rail Road station.

“They have faith in us,” Aguiar said of the developers investing in the community.

As for Greenport, Hubbard noted that the North Fork village continues to be a draw for tourists well after Labor Day.

“It’s convenient by bus, by train, by boat–however u wanna get there,” he said.

Learn more about Riverhead and Greenport by watching the video above!