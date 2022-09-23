Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days of family fun for adults and kids at these top five East End events and go-to attractions in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, September 23–28, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

TGIF It’s Fri-Yay

Friday, September 23

Your little scholars won’t want to miss this program that runs from 4–6 p.m. for K–4th graders and from 6–8 p.m. for students in grades 5–8 at the Flanders Youth Center. Games, crafts, sports and movies are all part of the fun. The program is free but pre-registration is required.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/181/Youth-Centers

Trucks & Trades Fair 2022

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Bring your tots to the Shelter Island Union Free School District, where they’ll enjoy a DJ, lawn games, a photo booth, vendors and exhibiting trucks.

33 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 877-893-2290, shelterislandchamber.org

Make Your Own Sea Salt With Shelly Sells Sea Salt

Saturday, September 24, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum and Michele Martuscello at the beach, where your little one will learn how to make delicious sea salt from the Atlantic Ocean. They will learn about processes such as harvesting and flavoring

sea salt.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Acting For Grades 6–10

Monday, September 26, 4–4:45 p.m.

Your little thespians will get introduced to improvisation and basic acting skills that will allow them to hone their craft.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Mixed Media Art For Homeschoolers

Wednesday, September 28, noon–1:30 p.m.

Homeschoolers in grades 1–8 can get out and about to work on drawing, painting, collage, printmaking and mixed media at Art Studio Hamptons. Art history will be incorporated into each lesson.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Your little ones won’t want to miss pumpkin picking, pedal tractors and bounce houses while enjoying the fall atmosphere at Gabrielsen’s. Fresh-squeezed lemonade, apple cider and homemade preserves are also part of the fun.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Mums, pumpkins and craft beer for parents are all part of the fun in the fall.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss all of the autumn magic at Hank’s Pumpkintown. Your kiddos will love apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a maze park and the market. Parents will appreciate the hard cider available at the market.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

Apple picking is back at the Milk Pail Fruit Stand, where additional fall treats include pumpkins, squash and gourds. Hot cider and other treats are available at the Fresh Market.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy some serious apple picking, a corn maze, hayrides, a market and a picnic area at Seven Ponds Orchard. Make sure to arrive early to grab your red wagon!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Take your little sweet teeth over to Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe in Riverhead for a special treat. They’ll enjoy lots of fun flavors prepared in-house as well as shakes, waffle cones and churro sandwiches.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events