The North Fork has has all sorts of fun events and activities for you to enjoy this weekend, September 16–18, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Haig Mathosian at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, September 16, 4–8 p.m.

Enjoy live music while watching the sunset on the elegant deck or patio at Pindar Vineyards. Wine will be sold by the glass or bottle and pizzas are available.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Spinners at The Suffolk

Friday, September 16, 8 p.m.

Over the years, The Spinners have defined the sound of Philadelphia soul with hits like “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “I’ll Be Around.” They’ve earned six Grammy Award nominations and sold millions of records worldwide. Tickets are $69 to $79 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Leah Laurenti at Terra Vite Vineyards

Saturday, September 17, 1–4 p.m.

Enjoy the smoky, soothing sounds of Leah Laurenti, a native Long Islander known for making it to “Hollywood” for seasons 10 and 11 of American Idol. She has sung the national anthem for many local events, including a New York Mets game and the Hampton Classic Horse Show. Leah released her first album, Lost Files, in 2019.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

4th Annual Fishing Showdown

Friday & Saturday, September 16 & 17, 5 p.m.

Register your boat for this fabulous fishing weekend featuring a tournament, Lobster Bash and cash prizes. The cost of your ticket for an individual boat or the Lobster Bash only will go to support your local hospital.

62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2445, elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu/events/FishingTournament

Kayak What’s Left: Kayaking and Shorebird Sighting Fundraiser

Saturday, September 17, 9–11 a.m.

Meet up at Orient Beach State Park for a morning of kayaking and spotting shorebirds with the North Fork Environmental Council. $45 includes a kayak, paddle and lifejacket.

4000 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-2440, nfec1.org/events

Rock & Roll Car Show

Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Antique car collectors and auto lovers alike will enjoy this fantastic day on the green sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in collaboration with the L.I. Moose Classic Car Club. You’ll enjoy food, raffles and music by DJ Gerry. Your ticket cost of $5 for spectators and $20 for car participants will support the council and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-379-7494, cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org

Revolutionary War Reenactment

Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Revolutionary War buffs can get out and about on the North Fork, where a camp on the grounds of the Maple Lane Complex of the Southold Historical Museum will have tents and everything else soldiers required in order to join George Washington and his troops. You’ll enjoy a demonstration of firearms, military drills and other daily tasks. Donations are gladly accepted.

552000 Main Road, Southold. southoldhistorical.org

41st Annual County Fair & Craft Show

Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

You don’t want to miss this fantastic outdoor celebration at the Hallockville Museum Farm that includes a food competition, a farmers’ market and homemade goods. There are also wagon and pony rides as well as plenty of children’s activities along with food and drink. Admission is $10.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/countryfair

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Tales from the Temple of Ishtar via Zoom

Friday, September 16, 7–8 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this special virtual event exploring the history of the golden Ishtar Tablet, displayed in a German museum until WWII and vanishing, only to resurface in Nassau County in 2003. Attorney Raymond J. Dowd will be sharing interesting facts regarding the priceless 3,200-year-old Assyrian artifact.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Vintner’s Harvest Dinner @ Sparkling Pointe

Sunday, September 18, 4:30–7 p.m.

Enjoy some bubbly along with your favorite bites at Sparkling Pointe, where you’ll enjoy a farm-to-table meal prepared by Lombardi’s Love Land Gourmet Market paired with Sparkling Pointe wines. Advanced booking is required.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, shop.sparklingpointe.com/res-411234/Vintners-Harvest-Dinner.html

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Once on This Island

Through September

Head on over to the Shelter Island Historical Society to view the spectacular works of artists living and working on Shelter Island, including Karen Arm, John Chamberlain and Janet Culbertson. The gallery is open Wednesday–Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

