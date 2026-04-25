After a long, chilly winter, a certain buzz has returned to the East End. From seaside dinners making their long-awaited comeback to cozy celebrations, casual happy hours, and delightfully niche daytime happenings, the local scene is stretching its legs in the most charming way. Whether you’re planning ahead, popping in somewhere new, or simply following your appetite, consider this your invitation to savor every delicious moment the season has in store.

Montauk’s favorite Navy Beach Restaurant is officially open for their 17th season April 24 at 5 p.m.! They’re kicking off the 2026 season with some fresh items on the dinner menu including Warm Snow Crab Hand Rolls, Grilled Flatbread with whipped ricotta, oven roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, toasted garlic and herbs; Farro Panzanella Salad, a Peruvian Shrimp Ceviche and two new vegetarian options of Malfadine Pasta and Roasted Squash. A Yellowfin Tuna Poke with sesame nori sushi rice, cucumber, hijiki and aged soy will join the entrée roster alongside favorites including the Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Navy Burger, the Dry-Aged Ribeye, Buddha Bowl and the Soy Glazed Halibut. The restaurant will be open Fridays at 5 p.m. and weekends at noon through mid-May. Visit their website for more information, live music schedules for the season and to book your reservations!

Planning ahead to celebrate Mom? Let her unwind into a special evening with a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring seasonal dishes and signature selections at R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid! On Sunday, May 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., the dinner will begin with a complimentary amuse-bouche and a glass of champagne, and both a menu for adults and a children’s menu will be available. An optional wine pairing experience will also be available, highlighting a curated selection from female winemakers in celebration of the occasion. Dishes on the adults menu include starters of compressed watermelon salad, fluke crudo, oysters Rockefeller and jamón croquettas. Main course offerings feature mushroom fideua, halibut, duck breast or an 8 oz. wagyu filet mignon. Finally, Mom can satisfy her sweet tooth and choose from churros, chocolate hazelnut mousse cake or Basque cheesecake for dessert. The kids menu offers chicken fingers with hand cut french fries or macaroni and cheese. Desserts for the little ones features a choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry gelato.

Birdie’s Ale House invites you to celebrate the end of the month with them with all kinds of happenings! For the rest of April, the Ale House will offer their happy hour from Monday to Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring $7 draft beer, $7 wine and $8 well mixed drinks. Wednesdays are Whiskey Wednesdays featuring $4 flavored Jack Daniels shots! On Saturday and Sunday, they offer $8 Bloody Mary’s and Bloody Maria’s, which are also available to-go. What could be better than waiting in the Goldberg’s line next door than waiting in line with a bloody in hand? They will also be showing the NFL Draft and the Golf Chevron Championship, so make sure to get there early to secure your seat at the bar. Cheers!

Did you know?

Sett Coffee, a new spot located in Amagansett, will be hosting Matcha & Mahjong with Hamptons Mahj on Sunday, April 26, May 3 and May 17! The intimate experience is designed especially for players new to the game and will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Whether you’ve always been curious or are just looking for a fun, social way to spend your day, this is the perfect place to start. The afternoon will include a brief intro to the game, an overview of the NMJL 2026 Card, plus rules and guided play. The event will cost $75 per person for each date and includes drinks, pastries, mimosas and a full lesson. Attend one, two or all three sessions and by the end of the session, you’ll feel confident, comfortable and ready to sit down and play. Join them to sip, snack and discover your new obsession! Limited space for each session is available, head to hamptonsmahj.co for more information and to register.

Bits & Bites:

Wolffer Estate Vineyard offers Caviar Happy Hour on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.! Indulge in an elegant evening with sustainably sourced caviar from Northern Italy, beautifully presented with classic accoutrements and paired with their finest wines by the glass. Caviar flights are also available and come with a complimentary pour of their Noblesse Oblige Sparkling Rosé. Learn about the full experience and book your spots by heading to their website.

Sag Harbor summertime favorite The Beacon will be opening for their 28th season on Wednesday, May 13! Mark your calendars and book your reservations to give them a warm welcome back.

Don’t feel like leaving the house, but want a delicious meal? La Fondita in Amagansett now offers delivery through DoorDash! Head to their website for menus and hours.

Food Quote: “People who love to eat are always the best people.” – Julia Child