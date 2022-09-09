Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork continues to deliver the good times, even after Labor Day — just check out these fun weekend events and activities, September 9–11, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Emy McB at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, September 9, 4–8 p.m.

Enjoy live music from singer-songwriter Emy McB while watching the sunset from the deck or patio at Pindar Vineyards. Wines by the glass or bottle, as well as pizzas, will be available.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Sahara at Osprey’s Dominion

Sunday, September 11, 12:30–4:30 p.m.

Sip in some live music at Osprey’s Dominion, where you’re allowed to bring your own picnic lunch. Wines will be available by glass or bottle. No reservations are required.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Peconic County Brewing Beer & Music Fest

Saturday, September 10, noon–10 p.m.

Welcome the spirit of early fall with reggae, classic rock and pop music at beautiful Grangebel Park. The brewing company will be running a food and beverage concession stand. Meanwhile, ticketholders can shop at the vendors and enjoy a variety of fun activities.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday & Sunday, September 10 & 11, 10 a.m.

Take in the North Fork on two wheels with this invigorating tour including privileged access to vineyards, oil & vinegar tastings and a stroll down Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine tastings, beer samples and an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Long Island Garlic Festival

Saturday & Sunday, September 10 & 11, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy this Long Island tradition of 20 years featuring garlic-inspired music, crafts and food at Garden of Eve Farm. There will be a Garlic Eating Contest, an Iron Chef Competition and activities for the whole family.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Sunset Booze Cruise

Saturday, September 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Soak up a kaleidoscopic Hamptons sunset on board the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat as you travel along the Peconic River. You’ll enjoy music, complimentary drinks and snacks. This tour is for guests over 21 years old only.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com



ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Harvest Moon Dinner

Friday, September 9, 6:30–9 p.m.

Foodies and wine lovers can head on over to Sannino Vineyard, where they’ll enjoy dinner prepared by The Catered Fork, music by Perfect Strangers and lovely glasses of wine paired with every delectable course. Email or call ahead with Group Seating requests.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Author Event: Don’t Look Back by Joe Calderone

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m.

Join Joe Calderone, author of Don’t Look Back: The 345 FDNY Firefighters Killed on 9-11 and the Fight for Truth, at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library to learn more about this thriller about a family that lost their son on 9/11.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

North Fork Foodie Tour

Sunday, September 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

If you love the North Fork as much as you enjoy a good bite to eat, don’t miss the North Fork Foodie Tour, which allows you to choose from over 19 different farms and wineries for behind-the-scenes tours. Admission is $30 and children under age 12 are free.

631-734-5712, northforkfoodietour.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Two Dimensions: Works of Marjorie Tomchuk & Elise Wagner

On view through October 2

Enjoy the works of Marjorie Tomchuk, an artist known for her embossed prints on artist-made paper, as well as Elise Wagner, an encaustic artist and printmaker. A public reception will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 4–7 p.m. with an artist talk first at 4 p.m. with Elise Wagner.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.