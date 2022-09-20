More Unlocked Car Thefts Reported in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Town Police Department alerted the community on Tuesday about a recent rash of car thefts.

Southampton Town police said detectives have been investigating a series of vehicle thefts and stolen valuables from vehicles over the past several months. Area residents within the township have reported their vehicles stolen in the overnight hours, as well as valuables stolen out of cars.

According to police, the thefts were avoidable as they were from cars that were left unlocked overnight with valuables such as credit cards, computers, and cash left inside.

Southampton Town Police are urging the community to take extra precautions when leaving vehicles parked, especially overnight. They also shared some sound advice that would seem like common sense, including the below tips to avoid car thefts — like consider locking your doors!

How to Avoid Car Thefts

Lock all doors and set alarms on vehicles.

Park vehicles near motion detectors and/or video surveillance.

Park vehicle in a locked garage if possible.

Remove all key fobs (including any hidden keys).

Remove all valuables from sight.

Make sure you have all passwords available for OnStar.

Call police immediately if you find your vehicle missing or if items have been taken.

If anyone has had, their vehicles tampered with during overnight hours and have video surveillance, contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-5000.

A Pattern of Car Thefts

Police reported a similar series of preventable car thefts in well-heeled neighborhoods earlier this year, including a 2020 Mercedes Benz C300 stolen from the yard of a Gin Lane home on January 18 and a 2021 BMW X5 taken from Old Town Crossing the same day.

Two more Southampton car thefts occurred days later on January 21 when a 2020 BMW X3 was stolen from a driveway on Breese Lane, and a 2019 Land Rover/Range Rover was stolen from a driveway on Magee Street.

In all four cases, the car’s key or fob was left in the vehicle.

The Hamptons is a wonderful place to visit, but it doesn’t mean bad things happen here. At least make a minimal effort to avoid them.