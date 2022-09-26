Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Get ready for tonight’s segment by listening to last week’s September 19 episode of “Breaking It Down,” also featuring actress Lisa Ann Walker of Emmy Award-winning hit show Abbott Elementary, which began its second season on Wednesday, September 21 and airs on ABC every Wednesday at 9 p.m., also streaming on Hulu.

As MacKay said in last week’s episode, the “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment is “becoming so popular,” adding, “Everyone is getting a chance to know what goes on in the Hamptons.” On Monday, Mackay told us he’s been receiving lots of calls and emails with positive feedback about Vicki — who he dubbed “the Queen of All Media” — since she began appearing on the show in August.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient style that truly paints a picture of the East End while providing listeners with an entertaining guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Out & About in the Hamptons Radio – Sept. 19, 2022

In this episode (September 19, 2022), Victoria Schneps speaks with Frank Mackay about Tumbleweed Tuesday, the Hamptons in the off-season and her recent experience getting a parking ticket in Westhampton Beach — despite the many available spots since the summer crowds returned to their homes in NYC, Palm Beach and beyond.

Vicki also shares her thoughts about some special local businesses, urging listeners to visit her favorite vendors at the enchanting Westhampton Beach Farmers Market. And, of course, she offers a rundown of all her top picks for the coming weekend (now over).

Tune in to 107.1 WLIR-FM radio tonight from 8–8:30 p.m. to find out what’s happening in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, October 1–2, 2022, or look for the episode right here on DansPapers.com this Thursday, September 29!

