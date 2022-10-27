Things to Do for Halloween 2022 in the Hamptons & North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons and North Fork to celebrate Halloween with a weekend of events and activities on the East End, October 27–November 3, 2022.

Halloween 2022 Events on the East End

Darkside Haunted House

Thursday-Monday, October 27–31

One of Long Island’s most popular haunted attractions returns, with The Village terrifying visitors outside and The House scaring guests inside. Tickets are $35.

5184 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

The Spookiest Stories of Haunted Wineries

Friday, October 28, 6 p.m.

Celebrate Hallo-wine at Terre Vite Vineyard as they take guests on a scary adventure through the world’s most notoriously haunted wineries and taste their creepy (yet delicious) wines. Registration is $75.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Greenport Harbor Halloween Costume Party

Friday, October 28, 7–11 p.m.

Party at Greenport Harbor Brewery with beer, music by DJ Biggie and contests for best single, duo and group costumes. Winners receive $100 gift cards.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

WHB Brewing Co. Halloween Bash

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company’s second annual Halloween Bash is here and DJ Chris is back to keep the good tunes rolling all night long. Tickets are $15 and include a souvenir cup and the first pour.

220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll & Hyde Play

Friday–Sunday, October 28–30

Get ready for gothic horror and humor as Boots on the Ground Theater presents a farcical retelling of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic. Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday show at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Horror Films & Halloween Party

Friday–Thursday, October 28–November 3

Sag Harbor Cinema is resurrecting two John Carpenter horror films for one week only: The Fog and Halloween. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors. On opening night, there will be a Halloween Party from 8 p.m.–midnight when moviegoers can check out the Slimy Green Room, Rosenberg Dungeon and Fracas Terrace, and partake in drink specials, scary snacks, magic, beats by DJ Chile and costume contest with prizes.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

PCB Halloween Party

Saturday, October 29, 2–9 p.m.

Peconic County Brewing is hosting a Halloween party with brews and the tunes of Dave March.

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com

Frank Latorre & the King Bees

Saturday, October 29, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island’s own Grammy-winning Frank Latorre and the King Bees revive the ghosts of their past Halloween shows at the historic Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in downtown Riverhead — including beer and wine, a deluxe door prize and a costume contest. Tickets are $30.

18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, thevail.org

Pawlloween Ball: Costume and Halloween Ball

Saturday, October 29, 6:30–9 p.m.

Head on over to the Jamesport Farm Brewery for this fundraiser for the North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue. You’ll enjoy live music, dinner, drinks, raffles and a costume contest!

5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. 844-532-2337, eventbrite.com/e/pawloween-costume-ball-and-awards-ceremony-tickets-413679164517

Monster Smash: Fall Benefit for The Church

Saturday, October 29, 7–10 p.m.

Don’t miss dancing, cocktails, costumes and appetizers to raise money for The Church in Sag Harbor. This year’s costume theme is art and artists. Tickets are $250.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 310-498-1490, thechurchsagharbor.org

Sound View Halloween Party

Saturday, October 29, 8–11 p.m.

Enjoy a spook-tacular night of dining and dancing at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport. VIP tickets include a snack buffet and an open bar.

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/sound-view-halloween-party-tickets-428699350297

Halloween at Solé East & The Backyard

Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m.–midnight

Solé East invites all monsters, ghouls, witches and ghosts to celebrate Halloween in The Backyard. Enjoy free bar food, drink specials and a live DJ. Guests who come in costume will also be entered to win a weekend stay.

90 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Suffolk

Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. & midnight

Enjoy the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show during Halloween weekend. The bar, kitchen and doors will open an hour before showtime, and a costume contest will take place before the show! Tickets are $35 without prop bag; $45 with.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Claudio’s Halloween Party

Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Enjoy a waterside Halloween Party with DJ Chilly and Fast Five, as well as the tasty Claudio’s Waterfront menu.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Halloween Cocktails & Costumes at Calissa

Saturday, October 29, 9:30 p.m.

Guests who spend their haunted holiday weekend at Calissa will be gifted one complimentary glass of wine if they sport a costume upon arrival. The party kicks off with a special guest DJ spinning tunes all night long.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. calissahamptons.com

Halloween at Southampton Publick House

Saturday, October 29, 10 p.m.–midnight

This popular annual party features the music by DJ JetSet with Harry Wareing of the EHM Breakfast Show, as well as a costume contest with $500 for first prize, $300 for second place and $100 for third. Cover charge is $10.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Haunted Mansion Dinner Party

Sunday, October 30, 6–9 p.m.

The Dimon Estate pairs with Montauk Distilling Company as well as guest chefs Christina P. of The Treatery and Ursula XVII of Disset Chocolate to create a memorable spooky dining experience. Every course will be paired with a cocktail made with Montauk Distilling Company spirits. Tickets are $140.

370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. eventbrite.com/e/haunted-mansion-dinner-party-tickets-433590239077

Halloween Costume Bash at East Wind

Sunday, October 30, 6–9 p.m.

Come in costume and dance in the graveyard. Enter the grand ballroom for a spooktacular time of great food, DJ music, open bar and over $1,000 in prizes and giveaways. Tickets are $100.

5720 New York 25A, Wading River. 631-846-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

