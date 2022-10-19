Something to Wine About: Pellegrini Vineyards 2017 Merlot

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As much as some of us may dislike, and delay, saying goodbye to summer, there comes a point where sweaters and jackets, rather than shorts and swimsuits, are the order of the day here on Long Island — and that time has arrived. With it is also the seasonal changeover from red to white wine. While many red wine drinkers and white wine drinkers will stay the course with their favorite color regardless of the temperature, most wine lovers will gradually move from the lighter colored, and lighter bodied, wines to the darker, heavier wines as the temperatures drop.

One beautiful, medium-bodied red for the slightly chillier days ahead and nights by the fire pit or fireplace is the 2017 estate-grown, unfiltered merlot from Pellegrini Vineyards.

Pellegrini Vineyards 2017 Merlot

The 2017 merlot from Pellegrini retails for $33, and the Pellegrini website suggests that it can be cellared for 10 years. This isn’t a bad investment as prices go up. The only problem might be that it drinks beautifully right now.

So, if you crack open just one bottle to sample, those bottles you have cellared might find their way up to your table well before the 10 years has passed.

This lovely red has good legs and notes of rich, dark, ripe blueberries, chocolate and mint — think Thin Mints cookies. The flavors meld together perfectly. The nose is equally decadent. But this is still a dry wine.

This wine has a long, dry, satisfying finish. It has enough brightness with good acidity on the end to keep the medium-bodied red from being too heavy and to help keep it a food-friendly wine.

It’s especially good with dark chocolate, and Halloween is on its way. And, while it is food-friendly, the Pellegrini Vineyards 2017 Merlot also drinks very well on its own, for when the chocolate is gone.

For more wines from Pellegrini Vineyards, visit pellegrinivineyards.com