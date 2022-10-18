Photo Galleries

Photos: 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5K Run-Walk

Rick Seigleman
comments
Posted on

  • A perfect early fall day drew a big turnout for this years Fall 5K Run-WalkRick Seigleman

  • 1st place runner Josh Green approaching the finish lineRick Seigleman

  • 1st place runner Josh Breen crossing the finish line at 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman

  • Second place runner Jason Green approaching the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman

  • Mala Ann was happy finishing her 5k walkRick Seigleman

  • Carol Tiernan, Jane Kenney, Bob White smiles away from the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman

  • It was a beautiful day for 5K walkers runners of all ages at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman

  • Race volunteers stepped up to the grill at the race finish lineRick Seigleman

  • 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk gets off to an exciting startRick Seigleman

  • First place runner Josh Breen breaking the tape at the finish line at 15:48:66Rick Seigleman

  • Second place runner Jason Green crossing the finish line at 16:01:35Rick Seigleman

  • Josh Breen and Jason Green 1st, 2nd respective 1st, 2nd place finishersRick Seigleman

  • Thomas Meehan getting encouragement from the sidelinesRick Seigleman

  • Sarah Ross and father Robert Ross — both happy 5k finishersRick Seigleman

  • Alexandria Peters, Greylynn Guyer, Josephine Mott proudly represented Sag HarborRick Seigleman

  • Finn, Evan & Bode Tiska celebrating their finishRick Seigleman

  • Placing third, runner Miles Segal sprinting to the finish lineRick Seigleman

  • First place canineRick Seigleman

  • 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk sponsorsRick Seigleman

The 23rd Annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run-Walk kicked off at Crescent Beach on Saturday, October 15.

Josh Breen, 22, placed first of the 323 runners, logging a time of 15:48.66. He was followed by 19-year-old Shelter Island local Jason Green at 16:01.35 and 17-year-old Miles Segal of NYC placed third with 16:29.54.

Delia Hayes, 25, of Shelter Island Heights was the top female finisher with a time of 19:00.85.

The event raised money for and awareness about women’s cancers, through the Coalition for Women’s Cancers, Lucia’s Angels and the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

Find complete results here.

Learn more at shelterislandfall5k.com.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites