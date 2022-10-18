Photos: 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5K Run-Walk

A perfect early fall day drew a big turnout for this years Fall 5K Run-Walk Rick Seigleman

1st place runner Josh Green approaching the finish line Rick Seigleman

1st place runner Josh Breen crossing the finish line at 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk Rick Seigleman

Second place runner Jason Green approaching the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk Rick Seigleman

Mala Ann was happy finishing her 5k walk Rick Seigleman

Carol Tiernan, Jane Kenney, Bob White smiles away from the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk Rick Seigleman

It was a beautiful day for 5K walkers runners of all ages at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk Rick Seigleman

Race volunteers stepped up to the grill at the race finish line Rick Seigleman

2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk gets off to an exciting start Rick Seigleman

First place runner Josh Breen breaking the tape at the finish line at 15:48:66 Rick Seigleman

Second place runner Jason Green crossing the finish line at 16:01:35 Rick Seigleman

Josh Breen and Jason Green 1st, 2nd respective 1st, 2nd place finishers Rick Seigleman

Thomas Meehan getting encouragement from the sidelines Rick Seigleman

Sarah Ross and father Robert Ross — both happy 5k finishers Rick Seigleman

Alexandria Peters, Greylynn Guyer, Josephine Mott proudly represented Sag Harbor Rick Seigleman

Finn, Evan & Bode Tiska celebrating their finish Rick Seigleman

Placing third, runner Miles Segal sprinting to the finish line Rick Seigleman

First place canine Rick Seigleman