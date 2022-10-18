Photos: 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5K Run-Walk

-
A perfect early fall day drew a big turnout for this years Fall 5K Run-WalkRick Seigleman
-
1st place runner Josh Green approaching the finish lineRick Seigleman
-
1st place runner Josh Breen crossing the finish line at 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman
-
Second place runner Jason Green approaching the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman
-
Mala Ann was happy finishing her 5k walkRick Seigleman
-
Carol Tiernan, Jane Kenney, Bob White smiles away from the finish line at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman
-
It was a beautiful day for 5K walkers runners of all ages at the 2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walkRick Seigleman
-
Race volunteers stepped up to the grill at the race finish lineRick Seigleman
-
2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk gets off to an exciting startRick Seigleman
-
First place runner Josh Breen breaking the tape at the finish line at 15:48:66Rick Seigleman
-
Second place runner Jason Green crossing the finish line at 16:01:35Rick Seigleman
-
Josh Breen and Jason Green 1st, 2nd respective 1st, 2nd place finishersRick Seigleman
-
Thomas Meehan getting encouragement from the sidelinesRick Seigleman
-
Sarah Ross and father Robert Ross — both happy 5k finishersRick Seigleman
-
Alexandria Peters, Greylynn Guyer, Josephine Mott proudly represented Sag HarborRick Seigleman
-
Finn, Evan & Bode Tiska celebrating their finishRick Seigleman
-
Placing third, runner Miles Segal sprinting to the finish lineRick Seigleman
-
First place canineRick Seigleman
-
2022 Shelter Island Fall 5k run-walk sponsorsRick Seigleman