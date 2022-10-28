Riverhead Native Killed in Oklahoma Axe Attack

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 22-year-old Riverhead native was fatally struck with an axe during an unprovoked random attack by a stranger while minding his own business in Oklahoma on October 17.

Tulsa police said James “Jimi” Patterson was struck in the head with an axe by 26-year-old Israel Trejo and died four days later at an area hospital.

Trejo was charged with first-degree murder.

Patterson graduated from Riverhead High School in 2018. A classmate started a GoFundMe page to help raise $25,000 to pay for his funeral expenses.

The fundraiser had raised over $6,000 as of October 28.