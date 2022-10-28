The Scoop

Riverhead Native Killed in Oklahoma Axe Attack

By
comments
Posted on
2022_1021_Patterson-James
James ‘Jimi’ Patterson

A 22-year-old Riverhead native was fatally struck with an axe during an unprovoked random attack by a stranger while minding his own business in Oklahoma on October 17.

Tulsa police said James “Jimi” Patterson was struck in the head with an axe by 26-year-old Israel Trejo and died four days later at an area hospital.

Trejo was charged with first-degree murder.

Patterson graduated from Riverhead High School in 2018. A classmate started a GoFundMe page to help raise $25,000 to pay for his funeral expenses.

The fundraiser had raised over $6,000 as of October 28.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites