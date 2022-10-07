Video: Pros Shredding at the New Montauk Skatepark

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

After only being open about a month, the newly renovated (completely rebuilt) Montauk Skatepark is already showing up in some rad videos and promos, like this one for Noah clothing featuring pro skaters Chris Tenorio, Cooper Winterson, Duncan Rowland, John Gardner and Rayad Abaza showing off their skills, along with some Noah threads.

Noting the great accomplishment and community action getting the new skatepark made in Montauk, the September 23 Noah video caption says, “We spent a couple days skating it last week with the locals and couldn’t be more excited for the community out there. Special thanks to the Montauk Skatepark Coalition and Pivot Custom for the amazing work.”

Tito Porrata and his team from Pivot Customs and, later, Platform Group completed the new Montauk Skatepark over the summer thanks to a major, $1.5 million fundraising effort by the Montauk Skatepark Coalition. It officially opened on August 26 to high praise and much excitement from local and visiting skaters of all ages and skill levels.

This video, filmed and edited by Elias Parise, offers a good look at most major areas of the park, including the unique natural rock elements that truly make Montauk Skatepark unique and special to The End.

Noah (noahny.com) is a NYC-based men’s clothing brand founded by Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien with an ethos and style based in skate, surf, and music cultures.