Podcast: Dan Talks with Jules Feiffer, Cartoonist & Author

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Jules Feiffer

Episode 105: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Shelter Island resident Jules Feiffer, cartoonist and author. Feiffer has been considered the most widely read satirist in the country and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1986 as North America’s leading editorial cartoonist.

In 2004 he was inducted into the Comic Book Hall of Fame, and in 1961, his animated short “Munro” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

