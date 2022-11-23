Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

That chilly winter weather really snuck up on us last week. Thankfully, it didn’t sneak up on the following restaurants, which have all announced heated igloos and igloo experiences and begun inviting guests to dine in style and warmth.

Flora

If you’ve strolled Westhampton Beach’s Main Street recently, you’ve probably already noticed a couple of eye-catching igloos in Flora’s Winter Garden. The magically lit area provides a heated igloo dining experience for up to seven guests per igloo. Lunch reservations are $40 for 90 minutes, and brunch and dinner reservations are $60 for two hours. The full menu — including options like prime New York strip, soba noodles and seared scallops — is available to diners in the Winter Garden. 149 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-9600, florawhb.com

The Baker House 1650

This winter, consider snuggling up to the roaring stove firepit tucked inside the igloos at The Baker House 1650. The igloos can be reserved for two hours for up to six guests, $25 per person, by emailing [email protected] Light bites from the daily specials menu and wine are available to diners day or night. 181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Southampton Ice Rink

The concept of igloos at an ice rink is so obvious that it’s a wonder they’re not more commonly paired. Southampton Ice Rink has the right idea with their cozy heated igloos replete with a Bluetooth speaker, board games and seats for up to six guests. The menu is that of Local Burger Co. and offers grass-fed burgers, Cajun and parmesan truffle fries, crispy Brussels sprouts and plenty of drink options, including sodas, beers, wines, cocktails and boozy hot cocoa. Reservations are $30 per hour on weekdays and $50 an hour on holidays, weekends and Fridays after 4 p.m. 668 County Road 39 Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Windamere at Strong’s Water Club

Igloos are also available on the North Fork at Strong’s Water Club. The private, heated igloos accommodate up to eight guests for brunch, lunch or dinner. The Windamere menus — offering blackened fish tacos, duck confit banh mi, stuffed French toast and chitarra allo scoglio, depending on time of day — are available for igloo dining. Call the restaurant to reserve an igloo for up to three hours. 2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck. 631-315-5252, windamerenofo.com

RGNY

While not technically an igloo, the RGNY Greenhouse Experience offers a familiar concept in a unique way. The winery features four Mexican-inspired greenhouses on the lawn overlooking the vineyard. Each greenhouse is stocked with couches, an adjustable heater and a speaker to keep up to six guests comfy, toasty and entertained with your favorite music. Reservations are available daily from 1–4 p.m. and include a welcome glass of sparkling wine, two glasses of wine per person, a charcuterie board, choice of dip and soup, hot chocolate and dessert. The base package is $100 per person for three hours. 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern

Fans of the Dan’s Taste events have no doubt tasted the delicious dishes of Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern, and they can capture that taste this winter in two new igloo dining experiences. The igloos each feature a unique theme and are decorated with twinkling lights, comfortable seating and seasonal décor. They can be reserved for two hours, Wednesday to Sunday, for up to six people, with a $150 minimum on food and drink. The full Mirabelle menu is available, and an exclusive server will serve igloo guests. 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com/corporate/restaurants/venue/mirabelle-restaurant-and-tavern