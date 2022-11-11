Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: November 11–15, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get your kids out and about for our favorite family friendly events on the East End this week, November 11–15, 2022, plus 10 go-to Hamptons & North Fork spots.

Top 5 Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Veterans Day Farm Camp

Friday, November 11, 9 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss your chance to check out the Green School over the holiday weekend! Kiddos ages 3–10 will enjoy outdoor play, animals, stories and music in the morning on Veterans Day.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/374707

Hamptons Veterans Day Mini Camp

Friday, November 11, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

If your kids between the ages of 3–9 are looking for something fun to do on a school holiday, take them over to iCamp, where they will have a chance to play with futuristic technology and explore STEAM topics. Sibling discounts are available.

60 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/386419

Basketball Clinic

Friday, November 11, 5–7 p.m.

Your little athlete in grades 7–12 can dribble and shoot in style at Southampton Youth Services. The cost is $25/10 sessions for residents and $35/10 sessions for non-residents. Pre-registration is required and transportation is available from select locations.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Exploring the Walking Dunes: In Search of Wild Cranberries and Carnivorous Plants

Sunday, November 13, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

The whole family can enjoy this program for grown-ups and kiddos ages 5 and older. You’ll be exploring the sand dunes that “walked” a few inches each year and have now covered a forest. The dunes also contain cranberry bogs and sundews, a type of carnivorous plant.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Acting Ages 8–12

Tuesday, November 15, 4:30–5:15 p.m.

Your little one can learn about improv, storytelling and theater techniques every Tuesday at Project Most Holy Trinity. The cost is $27 for a drop-in session or $176 for a package of eight classes.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Family Fun Activities

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

Parents rave about the Back-to-the-Future vibe at this local luncheonette, which cooks up lots of kid-friendly favorites like triple-decker sandwiches, burgers and ice cream sodas.

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9885, zmenu.com/bridgehampton-candy-kitchen-bridgehampton-online-menu

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini-golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

East End Seaport Museum

Your little ones can enjoy exploring maritime history in Greenport, including a 750-gallon aquarium and lighthouse exhibits. The museum is open Wednesday-Saturday afternoons.

103 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

GDC Roller Skating Rink at Greenport American Legion

Enjoy a family-friendly skate every Sunday afternoon in Greenport, as well as special events for teens and kids throughout the weekend. Skate rentals are available or you can bring your own. Tickets are available at the door for $10, or $5 for non-skaters.

102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Greenport Carousel

If you’re looking for a fun way to top off a day of East End fun, head on over to the Greenport Carousel. The attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little fish over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy classic exhibits like the Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and Best Buddies Clownfish.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Kites of the Harbor

Get ready for the holiday season with all of the quirky toys and gadgets at this mom-and-pop favorite. The staff is always friendly and helpful when you’re looking for the perfect gift.

75 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-6063, facebook.com/75mainst

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Every Saturday, you can drop by the Railroad Museum in Riverhead, where kiddos can check out model locomotives and channel their inner engineer.

416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

Your little explorer won’t want to miss all of the nature right here on the South Fork, including colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, a marine touch tank and aquariums. The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for members.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

YMCA East Hampton

Get your little athletes moving indoors with an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and an open gym. Your kiddo can also sign up ahead of time for youth lessons.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.