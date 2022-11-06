Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Scott Rubenstein

Episode 104: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Rubenstein, managing partner of East Hampton Indoor Tennis Club and owner of The Clubhouse in East Hampton. The Clubhouse is an entertainment destination featuring year-round activities for families and adults, including bowling, mini golf, an arcade, quality food and performances by the likes of Bon Jovi and Amy Schumer.

Learn more about The Clubhouse at ehitclubhouse.com.

