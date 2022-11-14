Holiday Preview 2022: What’s Happening at Bay Street Theater

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The 2022 MainStage season may have ended, but Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor has plenty of engaging programming to keep the community entertained this holiday season.

“I find that the winter season at Bay Street is one of my favorites,” says Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “It’s a time we can be more versatile and collaborate even more with our local partners — making community connections and serving a wide variety of tastes. We welcome the opportunity to celebrate with our neighbors who may have been too busy during the summer months. Additionally, our winter programming features some of my annual favorites like Judy Carmichael, the Doc Film Fest, Studio 3’s Mixed Nuts dance and the tree and menorah lightings right outside our door. And this year we are pleased to announce a few new treats — an evening of Indigenous people’s stories in short films, along with Jeremy Dennis’ artwork celebrating the Shinnecock Nation. Last but certainly not least, we’re adding the Met Opera: Live in HD which kicks off in December and continues through September of 2023 for opera lovers from across Long Island. Throw in the return of Nancy Atlas in January’s Fireside sessions and who wouldn’t be excited to celebrate at Bay Street?”

Running through November 27, All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is this year’s Literature Live! educational play and is written by Tony-winner Rupert Holmes (see review on page 44). Ending its run a few days later on November 30, Views of Shinnecock: An Exhibition of Photography by Jeremy Dennis explores Indigenous identity, cultural assimilation and the ancestral traditions of the East End’s Shinnecock Nation. In conjunction with Views of Shinnecock, a program of seven films collectively titled Amplifying Indigenous Voices will be presented on Sunday, November 13 followed by a talkback with photographer and filmmaker Jeremy Dennis.

Met Live in HD is coming to Bay Street with 11 operas between December 10 and September 30, several of which will be livestreamed directly from the Metropolitan Opera House. This holiday season, Met Live in HD kicks off with the live world premiere of Kevin Puts’ new adaption of The Hours on Saturday, December 10 and an encore screening of The Magic Flute.

On Saturday, December 17, Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Judy Carmichael returns to Bay Street for an evening of swing with hits from the Great American Songbook.

And if that’s not enough to get the community in the spirit of the season, the Bay Street holiday auction is set to return as well. Details will be announced soon, but expect one-of-a-kind collectibles, exclusive experiences and fabulous travel packages.

For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org.